State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Ex-Hog Jones picks spot

Former University of Arkansas receiver Jordan Jones has decided on his next destination.

Jones, a native of Smackover, announced his commitment to Cincinnati on a Twitter post Saturday.

"Today is an awesome day for my family and especially for me," Jones wrote. "This has been one of the longest transitions that I've had to endure throughout my athletic career. I want to take the time to thank the U of A, my coaches and teammates for my time here.

"As it got closer to decision time, the one thing that stuck in my mind was another opportunity to play for my first college [offensive coordinator] Dan Enos ... who has always stuck by my side."

Enos, who served as Arkansas' offensive coordinator from 2015-17 under former coach Bret Bielema, was hired as Cincinnati's running backs coach in March.

Jones did not play last season after undergoing ankle surgery. He played in 22 games the two seasons before and caught 37 passes for 593 yards and 4 touchdowns.

-- Scottie Bordelon

Sports on 05/17/2020