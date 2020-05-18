Health care notebook

$18.4M to finance

biomed research

Arkansas INBRE (Idea Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence) has received an $18.4 million federal grant to renew its funding for the next five years.

The grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences will help the organization support biomedical research for undergraduate students and faculty members at colleges and universities around the state.

With this latest award, the organization has received $78.5 million in grant funding to date, according to an announcement.

"What we've managed to develop is a whole ecosystem that promotes biomedical research in Arkansas, director Lawrence E. Cornett said in a statement.

"After 20 years, we have students who were introduced to research by INBRE and are now career scientists or physicians."

The organization is part of the Institutional Development Award (IDeA) program, which builds research capacity in states that historically have low levels of National Institutes of Health funding.

Managing stress

radio show focus

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission is sponsoring a radio segment Tuesday about managing stress and caring for loved ones during the pandemic.

Listeners may call in to The Broadway Joe Morning Show at (501) 433-0292 on Tuesday to ask questions of psychiatrist Dr. Rhonda Mattox.

Questions may also be submitted in advance on Facebook on the "Power 92 Jams" Facebook page.

The show airs from 6-9 a.m. on KIPR-FM, 92.3.

Metro on 05/18/2020