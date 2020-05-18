Airport fuel sales hit hard by covid-19

Michael De Hoyos, flight line technician with Summit Aviation, works in the operations area April 29 at the Springdale Municipal Airport. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Covid-19 has siphoned fuel sales at local municipal airports, officials said.

Chad Cox with Summit Aviation -- the fixed-based operator at the Bentonville Municipal Airport -- described the downturn at the Airport Advisory Board meeting Thursday.

Federal grant help Local airports will receive some financial assistance from grants through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The Rogers airport will receive $157,000 and the Bentonville, Fayetteville and Springdale airports $69,000 each. Source: Federal Aviation Administration

Fuel sales were 13,700 gallons in February. March fuel sales plummeted to 7,800 gallons and dropped to 4,900 gallons in April, he said.

"Basically, it was cut in half and then cut in half again," Cox said. "It was a sharp downtick."

Chuck Chadwick, Bentonville airport manager, said the only comparable event he can recall is when the federal government mandated flights stopped after the terrorist attacks Sept. 11, 2001.

Prices for 100 low-lead fuel and jet fuel were $4.20 a gallon at the Bentonville airport Thursday, Cox said.

Chadwick estimates a small, two-seat plane would purchase, on average, 20 gallons at a time, where a small jet might take on 100 to 300 gallons.

Other local airports have experienced similar decreases because many planes have stopped flying during the virus outbreak.

Fuel sales at Drake Field in Fayetteville in April were one-fourth of the same month in 2019, said Summer Fallen, airport services manager. There were 10,815 gallons sold compared to 46,370 the previous year, she said.

In January and February, the airport averaged 53,209 gallons sold, but plunged to an average of 18,989 gallons for March and April, she said.

Takeoffs and landings at the airport for April were 1,092 compared to 1,980 in April 2019, she said.

Spring is normally busy at the airport with people coming into town for Razorback baseball games and graduations, she said.

The city owns the fixed-base operation at Drake Field.

Rogers collects a 15 cents per gallon fee at its municipal airport, said David Krutsch, airport manager. Revenue from the fee dropped about 33% for March compared to March 2019, reflecting about half a month of covid-19 impact. Fuel fees were down 82% in April, he said. Beaver Lake Aviation is the fixed-based operator at the Rogers Executive Airport.

The airport saw a 29% drop in March flights and a 58% drop in April flights, he said. Much of the decline was in itinerant traffic, primarily in the business aviation segment. Those aircraft typically account for a greater percentage of fuel sales, he said.

The pandemic had other impacts related to fuel, Cox said. Summit Aviation at the Bentonville airport runs a flight school that closed for seven weeks because of the virus. About 120 participants in the program would have paid by the hour for aircraft rental, fuel and an instructor, he said.

Dual instruction has restarted with the pilots and instructors wearing masks and the aircraft being sanitized before and after training, Cox said.

There is a trickle-down effect to maintenance and food purchases when the flight school is open, Cox said.

The city also collects a 10 cent per gallon fuel flowage fee, Chadwick said.

Lagging fuel sales also have affected the operator at the Springdale Airport. Summit Aviation saw a decrease of more than 90% in fuel sales for March and April compared to the previous year, said Daniel Hughes with Summit.

Summit Aviation in Bentonville and Springdale have the same name but have different ownership, officials said.

"In months past, we could expect to see 15 to 20 turbine aircraft a day. Throughout March, we saw two or three a day," Hughes said.

The airport has had less general aviation traffic, and the Albatross restaurant temporarily closed, he said.

Summit Aviation recently asked Springdale's Airport Commission to consider reducing or holding off on rent payments. Wyman Morgan, Springdale's director of administration and finance, said the commission gave Summit until the end of the year to make up any shortfall.

Summit Aviation pays $4,700 a month as fixed-based operator and $1,700 a month rental for a hangar, Morgan said.

"The fuel sales were a driving factor in asking the airport board to postpone rent payments," Hughes said. "We hope that as businesses begin to resume flight operations and purchase fuel, we can make up for the deferred rent payments in a timely manner."

Most of the Springdale airport's operating money, about $300,000 a year, comes from hangar rental fees, Morgan said.

The Springdale airport houses a privately owned and operated school that teaches piloting for airplanes and helicopters, and people in those programs are starting to return, he said.

Chadwick thinks things will be better for local airports in the future.

"Aviation goes up and down with how the economy goes," he said. "When the economy shuts down, so does aviation. It will turn around."

