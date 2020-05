Benton County marriage licenses

May 8

Dustin Cates Baker, 26, and Elizabeth Irene Humphrey, 28, both of Gravette

Macy Marie Jalufka, 25, Chattanooga, Tenn., and Brent Easton Jones, 29, Quinlan, Texas

Michael Richard Jones, 36, Bella Vista, and Shaylea Laine Cypret, 27, Rogers

Michael James Meersman, 41, and Melody Carol Newman, 38, both of Rogers

Caleb Thomas Theis, 22, Gravette, and Danielle Nicole Cloud, 23, Rogers

May 11

Sara Sue Bainbridge, 74, and Richard David Stovall, 80, both of Bella Vista

Yvonne Noel Calhoun, 53, and Ryan William Matney, 41, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Kyle Morgan Cavanaugh, 23, Fair Grove, Mo., and Caroline Beth McKinney, 25, Monett, Mo.

Shane Robert Garner, 29, and Heather Laine Unger, 26, both of Rogers

Jeremy Rodney Hopper, 22, Bentonville, and Alexandria LeAnn Parker, 21, Alma

Cordell Brian Houtchens, 22, Gravette, and Emily Diane Davis, 22, Rogers

William Craig Hover, 57, and Amy Beverly Casey, 36, both of Bella Vista

Johnathan Robert Rhodes, 22, Rogers, and Bailey Elizabeth Scott, 22, Little Rock

Trey Aaron Richardson, 45, and Ashley Marie Skinner, 34, both of Rogers

Zachery William Russell, 21, Rogers, and Hailey Renea Ray, 21, Springdale

Chintav Hiteshkumar Shah, 28, and Mariah Rebekah Thomas, 31, both of Rogers

May 12

Keeven Wayne Allen, 28, and Ashley Miranda Arnold, 28, both of Gentry

Juan Bertin Cervantes-Rodriguez, 27, and Nadia Marina Navarro-Sanki, 20, both of Pea Ridge

Matthew Shawn Garner, 40, and Anita Rachelle Marcum-Tabor, 45, both of Centerton

Jonathan David Grant, 23, and Kensington Grace Chenoweth, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Daniel Thomas Johnson, 27, Bentonville, and Kayla Marie Hill, 24, Blytheville

Pedro Aristides Martinez, 37, Bentonville, and Nelly Carolina Nolasco-Monge, 30, Rogers

Jacob Kyle Shelton, 29, and Paticia Jane Atzbach, 31, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Kristen Michelle Stewart, 20, Springdale, and Hunter Michael Laney, 21, Bella Vista

Cody Gean White Eagle, 29, and Elizabeth LaDonna Pack, 28, both of Hiwasse

May 13

Craig Austin Beachner, 25, and Kyla Jade Berry, 26, both of Lowell

Cameron Lee Flaig, 34, and Amanda Frances Barfield, 30, both of Bella Vista

Dusty Lee Funderburg, 29, and Savannah Hope Garrett, 23, both of Centerton

Rakesh Shan Johal, 35, and Ashley Lauren Fleener, 30, both of Bentonville

Jesus Zaragoza Medrano, 25, and Shayna Gayle Magers, 19, both of Bentonville

Gavin Stuart Moore, 22, Ozark, and Chandler Elizabeth Sweeten, 20, Rogers

Hunter Randall Sanders, 24, and Abbey Jean Sutton, 21, both of Pea Ridge

Christopher Kage Strobel, 22, Springdale, and Cierra Skye Davenport, 22, Rogers

David Kirk Young, 28, and Jordan Arizona Mars, 21, both of Bella Vista

NW News on 05/18/2020