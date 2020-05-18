Casinos in state ready to reopen

Casinos in Arkansas are prepared to open today, one day after the state saw an increase of 181 coronavirus cases.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced earlier this month that casinos will be allowed to reopen in Arkansas, though the venues will be limited to one-third capacity.

The latest tally raised the total number of virus cases since the start of the state's outbreak to 4,759, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of coronavirus-related deaths did not change Sunday, holding at 98. Arkansas remains one of 12 states that haven't reached triple digits in deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

It was announced Sunday by the White House that Hutchinson will meet Wednesday in Washington, D.C., with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the state's covid-19 response.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort last week announced plans to reopen its casino today after it submitted a plan to operate the casino and food and beverage outlets. The plan includes adjusting casino hours, operating at 33% of facility capacity, requiring guests to wear masks at all times, and setting machine and seating limitations.

The casino will restrict patrons by not allowing them to play on adjacent slot or video gaming machines in a row. Only three players will be allowed at each live blackjack table, and craps tables will be limited to six players, three on each side. Live roulette will not be opened at this time.

The Race & Sports Book at the casino will remain closed. There will not be any simulcast racing, marketing promotions, events, tournaments or entertainment until further notice. Oaklawn's dining amenities will operate under restrictions.

"We are glad the Governor has provided us a target date for reopening the casino," General Manager Wayne Smith said in a news release. "We are fully prepared to meet or exceed all recommended health and hygiene protocols. While we understand this timing might not be right for some people, just know we will be ready and safe for you when you are. The health and safety of our guests and team members are of the utmost importance. Of particular interest, on May 2 we concluded a successful race meet, albeit without fans, where we proved that by following strict protocols we could keep our horsemen and staff safe."

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

In Pine Bluff, the City Council today will consider a resolution asking the Saracen Casino Annex management to delay resumption of operations for 30 days.

City Council Member Ivan Whitfield, the resolution's sponsor, said he hopes to further flatten the curve of new coronavirus infections in hard-hit Jefferson County.

Whitfield said he fears that the casino, because it is a draw for tourism, could attract people from other areas of the state and from other states where the virus is still spreading rapidly, which he said could raise the possibility of increased community spread of the covid-19 disease in Pine Bluff.

Casino officials said Friday that they have been in close contact with state and local officials and have submitted a plan for reopening based on guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health that they believe will help safeguard the health and safety of casino patrons and employees alike.

Information for this article was contributed by Dale Ellis of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 05/18/2020