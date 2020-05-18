Sebastian County daily record

Marriage Licenses

Connor Burgess, 21, and Elizabeth Williamson, 22, both of Greenwood.

Terry Porter, 62, of Uniontown, and Carrie Harris, 48, of Van Buren.

Vicente Mendoza Jr., 29, and Debbie Alvarez, 29, both of Van Buren.

Michael Dye, 41, and Heather Shearburn, 40, both of Van Buren.

Richard Cantrill, 51, and Rose Hensley Jr., 50, both of Fort Smith.

Joe Dye, 40, and Ashley Bair, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Andrew McCollum, 32, and Courtney Leming, 27, both of Van Buren.

Jerry Butler, 69, and Sabra Kizziar, 57, both of Waldron.

Edwin Hesslen, 36, of Fort Smith, and Michelle Thompson, 41, of Cookson, Okla.

Larry Washington, 49, and Kecia Bradley, 42, both of Tulsa.

Kyle Wood, 23, of Franklin, Tenn., and Brittney Cole, 22, of Pocola, Okla.

James Dodd Jr., 55, and Denice Howerton, 49, both of Rudy.

Alex Moore, 24, of Greenbrier, and Madison Green, 22, of Fort Smith.

Leon Meadows, 45, of Van Buren, and Julie Langston, 43, of Mountainburg.

Coy Wineland, 27, and Heather Casteel, 23, both of Barling.

Tyler Northern, 19, and Heaven Austin, 19, both of Alma.

Hunter Bruce, 26, and Taylor Kirby, 24, both of Barling.

Matthew Hill, 22, and Tanya Foster, 38, both of Van Buren.

William Pfeifer, 41, and Patricia Belt, 46, both of Fort Smith.

Larry Spiller, 54, and Ginger Cordova, 52, both of Van Buren.

David Mckinney, 49, and Telsa Brown, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Zachary Hodges, 26, and Peyton Alexander, 25, both of McAlester, Okla.

James Oliver, 38, and Leslie Dillard, 38, both of Stigler, Okla.

Brandon Sperka, 21, and Emma Crippen, 20, both of Alma.

Michael Dunn, 44, of Moore, Okla., and Melissia Whiteside, 45, of Norman, Okla.

Timothy Smither, 22, of Van Buren, and Madison Heusel, 21, of Overland Park, Kan.

Eric Williams, 74, of Fort Smith, and Evelyn Johnson, 77, of Texarkana, Texas.

Jesse Moncada, 20, of Fort Smith, and Jeorgia Gonzales, 20, of Sinton, Texas.

Johnathan Bentley, 28, and Kristina Tafoya, 28, both of Mansfield.

Paul Jones, 54, and Tedessa Montoya, 57, both of Muskogee, Okla.

David Pettigrew, 38, and Stephanie Barnes, 35, both of Spiro, Okla.

Divorces

FILED

20-329 Logan Gillespie v. Kelcey Gillespie.

20-330 Amanda Goldsmith v. Jess Goldsmith.

20-93 Dawn Hayes v. Lonnie Hayes.

20-94 Audrey Cook v. James Cook.

20-333 Nhoy Chanthavilay v. Sone Chanthavilay.

20-96 Kimberly Boyd v. Thomas Boyd.

20-340 Dennis Marriott v. Jeremy Marriott.

20-341 Rosalinda Hernandez v. Joaquin Hernandez.

20-343 Brittany Gschwend v. Jason Gschwend.

20-344 Irma Ayala v. Jose Ayala.

20-345 Stephen Taylor v. Lakin Taylor.

20-346 Brittany Garrett v. Kyle Garrett.

20-347 Betty McCurley v. Charles McCurley Jr.

20-348 Patricia Lightner v. Roger Lightner.

20-349 Kari Bishop v. Timothy West.

20-350 Carlos Melendez v. Erminia Roldan.

20-352 Jill Westfall v. Dennis Westfall.

20-351 Alex Lynch v. Ladonna Lynch.

GRANTED

19-192 Martin Stout v. Janice Stout.

20-174 Brittany Aday v. Trenton Aday.

20-265 Makinzie Middleton v. Tracey Middleton.

Metro on 05/18/2020