Graceland in Memphis reopening for socially distanced tours

Elvis Presley's Graceland, seen here in a file photo, is reopening for tours May 21 after being closed since March. It will operate under social distancing guidelines and at reduced capacity. (AP file photo/Mark Humphrey)

The grounds of Graceland have been closed to visitors since March, but Elvis Presley's home in Memphis is throwing open the doors Friday to resume tours, which in normal times attract 500,000 fans a year.

The news is posted on the tourist attraction's website, graceland.com. "Graceland is committed to the health and safety of our guests and associates and has been working diligently to reconfigure all operations — including tours, retail and restaurants — to meet or exceed social distancing, capacity, and health and safety guidelines. With Mansion tours reduced to 25% capacity, guests will have the unique opportunity to walk in Elvis' footsteps like never before — in your own personal mansion tour space spread out from other guests."

The Graceland complex covers more than 200,000 square feet of space, the website says, and its size will easily accommodate socially distanced visitors. In addition to filling only 25% of its normal visitor capacity, Graceland's food service facilities will operate at 50% capacity. Outdoor seating will be available.

Graceland.com says all workers will be required to wear masks, and that masks are encouraged but not required for visitors unless a visitor is coughing or sneezing, for any reason. Temperatures will be checked for visitors and workers, and anyone with 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter.

Workers are required to wash their hands regularly, and the facilities will be cleaned throughout the day with commercial grade products and UV light wands. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the complex, and shuttles will run at 50% capacity.

For the time being, visitors are encouraged to make ticket reservations and buy parking passes on the website. Contactless payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay will be accepted on-site.

"We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality," stated Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings. "We're doing this in a safe manner and in the best interest for our community, our employees and our guests. Together, we will succeed."

Style on 05/18/2020