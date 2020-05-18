'Health-guards' set to fight coronavirus at NLR public pools

This summer, lifeguards at city of North Little Rock pools will work alongside "health-guards" who will enforce social distancing guidelines and sanitize equipment.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced last week that Arkansas swimming pools, water parks, swim beaches and splash pads will be allowed to reopen Friday.

The city of North Little Rock was among the first in the region to reveal its plans when officials announced Thursday that swimming pools will reopen by early June. Mayor Joe Smith said the decision was made after discussions with Hutchinson and Health Secretary Nate Smith.

"We think this is a good way for kids to get some of that energy out during the summer," he said.

Terry Hartwick, North Little Rock's Parks and Recreation director, said he will add health-guards at the pools to sanitize equipment and bathrooms and enforce social distancing.

"Their entire duty at the pool will be dedicated to that task," he said.

The city's two pools are usually equipped with six lifeguards each, and this year there will be three health-guards at the pools at all times.

The opening of the pools will come with some additional restrictions.

Health Department rules require pools, beaches and other swimming spots that open May 22 to limit the number of people to half the normal capacity.

Employees must be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus, and signs must warn swimmers not to enter if they've had symptoms such as a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher in the previous two days or have had contact with someone known to have the virus in the previous week.

Signs also must warn people that they may want to steer clear if they are in a high-risk category for the virus -- 65 or older or have certain preexisting health conditions.

Swimmers must also stay at least 6 feet apart from one another unless they are from the same household.

Community center swimming pools at North Heights and Sherman Park have been tentatively scheduled to open June 5, the city said. The pools will be disinfected three times daily.

North Heights will be limited to 50 patrons at a time and Sherman Park will be limited to 35.

Patrons will have their temperatures checked and must pay a fee and receive a wristband before they are allowed into the pool area.

With the Health Department's approval, pools' lifeguard training can begin immediately, the rules say.

Hartwick said some of his department's formerly furloughed employees will be health-guards.

They'll be trained before the pools open.

Smith said enforcing these rules will come with challenges.

"It will be hard to keep 8-year-olds and 10 year-olds from clumping up together, but hopefully they have gotten used to the concept of social distancing during this time," he said.

Hartwick said the health-guards will help address concerns lifeguards might have about staying safe while protecting others.

"They will be an extra benefit to not only the staff, but to patrons as well," he said.

Hartwick said he believes if everyone follows the rules, the pools should be safe.

"We want to make summer feel like summer, but if people aren't following the rules or if someone sees something they feel is unsafe then we encourage them to report it to us or the Health Department," he said.

