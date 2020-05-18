Henderson State University leaders consider furloughs

Henderson State University leaders are considering furloughs, starting Wednesday, to prevent the university from running out of money as the current fiscal year comes to a close.

Henderson faces a budget shortfall of nearly $900,000, following a loss of state funds related to covid-19 revenue shortages.

The university only has about a week of "cash on hand" and needs more money to cover the loss, officials said Monday morning in a campus meeting held via video conference.

The university's request for $825,000 in state CARES Act funding was rejected by a committee Friday. Its own CARES Act distribution appears to be too limited by rule to allow the university to cover budget deficits, said Chuck Welch, president of the Arkansas State University System, which intends to merge Henderson into the system.

While leaders continue to look for ways to receive other funding and await further federal guidance on how to use the roughly $1.8 million in federal CARES Act institutional funding, furloughs would need to start Wednesday, based on the amount of money that must be cut, Welch said.

The university is looking at furloughing eligible 12-month contract employees, three days each week for the final six weeks of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.