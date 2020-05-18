Hogs make cut for 4-star Florida WR

Arkansas has made the top 6 of ESPN 4-star receiver prospect Tommi Hill.

Hill, 6-1, 185 pounds, of Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, also named Mississippi State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Oklahoma and Penn State as finalists.

ESPN also rates him the No. 38 receiver and No. 196 overall recruit in the nation for the 2021 class. Hill had 8 catches for 102 yards for the Eagles in a 28-23 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class 7A state title game.

Hill, who received his first offer in the summer from Kansas after his 8th-grade year, was selected to play in the Legends Showcase, an all-star game involving more than 80 prospects in Florida from the 2021 Class.

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain and receivers coach Justin Stepp head up his recruitment.