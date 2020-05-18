Hot Springs police seek suspect in 2 reported sexual assaults near Greenway Trail

Hot Springs police are looking for a male suspect in connection with two reports of sexual assault Sunday near the Hot Springs Creek Greenway Trail, police said in a release Monday.

At approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of the Greenway Trail and Golf Links Road in reference to a sexual assault and made with the first victim who stated a male had approached and attempted to force himself onto her, the release said.

During the struggle, the woman was knocked to the ground and injured. A second person came forward and told police the same male had inappropriately touched her.

Both victims described the suspect as a Hispanic, Asian or dark complected white male in his 20s to middle 30s, with dark hair, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a white shirt and a white face mask.

"Detectives are currently following leads and the case is under investigation," Cpl. Joey Williams, the department's public information officer, said in the release.

"The department has increased the foot and bicycle patrols in the area of the Greenway Trail," he said.