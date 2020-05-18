HSU needs funds, system chief insists

The idea that Henderson State is receiving enough federal funding to cover any state budget cuts or other revenue shortfalls resulting from covid-19 is a myth, said Arkansas State University System officials.

The Arkansas Legislature in March sent two bills to Gov. Asa Hutchinson to allow him to take $173 million from a "rainy-day" fund to help fill budget holes caused by the pandemic. He signed them, and the money is being distributed.

On Friday, two lawmakers -- Sens. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, and Jim Hendren, R-Gravette -- refused to sign off on money intended for Henderson State. Out of that $173 million, the school was expected to receive $825,000.

Two of three Senate leaders were needed to approve the allocation, but only one did.

In July, Glen Jones Jr. resigned as president of Henderson State because of mounting debts the university accrued during his leadership. The money woes caused trustees to vote to merge the university into the Arkansas State University System.

Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch wrote a letter in April to Hutchinson detailing the need for $825,000 in response to the university's financial losses resulting from the covid-19 outbreak.

"The $6 million advance of state revenue payments provided to Henderson had already been spent on the millions of dollars of accounts receivables that had been left unpaid at the end of 2018-2019," he said in the letter. "All of the university's reserves had been depleted."

Welch said the university has spent the past 10 months making many hard choices and it appeared Henderson was on the road to financial recovery, but the covid-19 outbreak put a stop to that idea. He said the move to remote instruction and the idea to keep residence and dining halls open has resulted in losses of revenue greater than $1 million.

"While the university believes those difficult decisions were necessary, those actions have unexpectedly decreased the university's revenue from food service and catering commissions and room rental fees while not greatly reducing the university's operating costs," he said. "In addition, Henderson's planned reduction to state revenue for the remainder of 2019-2020 will be $871,984 as a result of the economic downturn due to covid-19."

Welch said without assistance the university will need to cease operations for approximately 15 working days in May and June in order to absorb the losses of revenue due to the pandemic.

Hester, who was reached by phone Saturday, described his refusal as a "pretty hard no" because he had "no significant desire" to give more money to a place that has already collected it from other sources.

"There are businesses all over Arkansas that are hurting," Hester said. "Meanwhile, these institutions are already receiving significant support."

Arkansas State University System spokesman Jeff Hankins said in an interview Sunday that the proposed funds belonged to Henderson State alone and would have no benefit to Arkansas State University.

"Also, Henderson is not yet part of the ASU System," Hankins said.

Hankins said the idea that the federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act would cover the shortfall in budget for Henderson State is also false.

Hankins forwarded the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette an email from Welch sent to legislators earlier this month to address the "myth" circulating that their institutions were receiving enough federal funding to cover any state budget cuts or other revenue shortfalls resulting from covid-19.

"This is simply not accurate," Welch said in the email. "Not only does the federal funding not cover our losses, the limitations currently in place on the funds are extremely restrictive."

Henderson State stands to receive a total of $3,767,931 in CARES Act funding.

Welch said this amount is divided equally between direct student aid and institutional purposes. He said at least one half of the funds must be distributed directly to students in the form of emergency grants.

The funds may not be used to pay student account balances owed to the institution or for any other costs associated with the disruption caused by the pandemic. The funds must go directly to the students in the form of emergency grants.

Welch said this leaves a total of $1,883,965 which may be used for other institutional purposes. He said if Henderson State could use the entirety of the $1,883,965 to cover revenue loss the gap would still be $891,125.

"Unfortunately, this is nowhere near the case," Welch said in the email. "In the cover letter from the federal Department of Education (DOE), Secretary [Betsy] DeVos writes, 'Section 18004(c) of the CARES Act allows your institution to use up to one-half of the total funds received under Section 18004(a)(1) to cover any costs associated with significant changes to the delivery of instruction due to the coronavirus.'"

Welch said they are also unsure how the pandemic might affect enrollments this fall, creating an unstable situation.

"Our colleges and universities still have severe needs and very frightening outlooks," he said.

Elaine Kneebone, acting president of Henderson State University, and Welch plan to provide the campus a financial and operational update today at 10 a.m.

