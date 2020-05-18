• Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, and her fiance, Clarke Gayford, were no exceptions to the country's strict social distancing guidelines as they were turned away from a Wellington cafe that was too full, but were chased down by restaurant staff after space became available.

• Robert Murray and Pierre Noel, New Jersey state troopers from the Cranbury station, delivered a Memphis woman's baby girl on the New Jersey Turnpike with the help of Monroe Township emergency medical personnel.

• Birgit Detter, who runs the Graminger Weissbraeu brewery in Altoetting, Germany, with her parents and sisters, said the easing of coronavirus restrictions in the state of Bavaria has been a relief to the business, but the new social distancing conditions are "very difficult."

• Daniel Woodruff, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said McKay Bergeson, a Utah teen who had been serving as a missionary with the Tennessee Knoxville mission, was hit and killed by a vehicle when he was riding his bicycle near LaFayette, Ga.

• Darwin Fontenot, 21, a Port Barre, La., police officer, was charged with rape and placed on administrative leave after a Chalmette woman accused him of engaging in sexual activity with her in exchange for a lighter punishment after a traffic stop, authorities said.

• Terri Yellow Hammer, a Fort Yates woman who North Dakota Highway Patrol officers said showed signs of methamphetamine use, is facing three felony charges after a wreck that killed a Lampasas, Texas, man and injured a passenger in his truck.

• Keontae Moodie, 21, of Baltimore was charged with a misdemeanor after police found Moodie's two young children in a car while she visited a Randallstown, Md., nail salon that was open in violation of coronavirus restrictions, police said.

• Tim Pelc, 70, a Roman Catholic priest in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., has taken to donning a mask, face shield and rubber gloves and using a squirt gun filled with holy water on his parishioners outside St. Ambrose Church in an effort to maintain social distancing.

• Mark Chong, a Los Angles police lieutenant, said officers arrived at a party prohibited under state and county coronavirus restrictions, investigated the source of a single gunshot and determined the victim had accidentally shot himself in the groin.

A Section on 05/18/2020