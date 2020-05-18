Leaders warn not to sit tight, await vaccine

A child approaches New York City police officers Sunday as they walk through Brooklyn Bridge Park and hand out face masks to anyone who needs them. More photos at arkansasonline.com/518virus/. (AP/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK -- On a weekend when many people emerged from weeks of lockdown, leaders in the U.S. and Europe weighed the risks and rewards of lifting covid-19 restrictions.

In separate stark warnings, two European leaders told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to living with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by a vaccine.

The warnings from Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came as governments worldwide struggled with restarting economies blindsided by the pandemic. In the U.S., images of crowded bars, beaches and boardwalks suggested some weren't heeding warnings to safely enjoy reopened spaces while limiting the risks of spreading infection.

"We are confronting this risk, and we need to accept it, otherwise we would never be able to relaunch," Conte said, acceding to a push by Italian regional leaders to allow restaurants, bars and beach facilities to open today, weeks ahead of an earlier timetable.

Britain's Johnson, who was hospitalized last month with a bout of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, speculated Sunday that a vaccine may not be developed at all, despite the huge global effort to produce one.

"There remains a very long way to go, and I must be frank that a vaccine might not come to fruition," Johnson wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

President Donald Trump, by contrast, promised Americans a speedy return to normal despite experts' opinions that such a rebound is not realistic.

Trump aides have touted vaccine prospects, but they've also tried to decouple significant progress toward an immunization protocol from the need to return to workplaces, schools and public life, as many states are now moving to do.

"Everything does not depend on a vaccine," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on CNN's State of the Union, echoing language used two days earlier by Trump when he announced an ambitious public-private initiative to achieve widespread inoculation by January.

"Vaccine or no vaccine, we're back," Trump said Friday.

"We're looking at vaccines, we're looking at cures, and we are very, very far down the line," Trump said while calling in to a charity golf tournament broadcast Sunday on NBC. "I think that's not going to be in the very distant future. But even before that, I think we'll be back to normal."

Trump said events would likely resume with small crowds -- if any. But he said he hopes that, by the time the Masters golf tournament is played in November, the crowds can return.

Health experts, however, say the world could be months, if not years, away from having a vaccine available to everyone, and they have warned that easing restrictions too quickly could cause the virus to rebound.

"Everything would have to break in the right way, and there are many ways that it might not work," Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University, said in an interview on NBC's Meet the Press.

"So I don't think we should bank on it," he said, calling a vaccine this year "far from a sure thing."

Similar caution was voiced by Tom Frieden, a former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Interviewed on Fox News Sunday, he said a vaccine was "the single most important weapon we could develop against this virus," but "we don't have one yet."

"We hope we will," Frieden said. "We hope it will be soon, but we cannot count on it."

PRESSURE TO REOPEN

With 36 million newly unemployed people in the U.S. alone, economic pressures are building even as authorities acknowledge that reopening creates the risk of setting off new waves of infections and deaths.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed optimism Sunday that the U.S. economy could begin to recover in the second half of the year, assuming there isn't a second wave. But he suggested that a full recovery likely won't be possible before the arrival of a vaccine.

In an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, Powell said that, once the outbreak has been contained, the economy should be able to rebound "substantially," while warning it would take much longer for the economy to regain its health than it took for it to collapse.

The U.S. has the world's highest known tally of coronavirus infections, with about 1.5 million confirmed cases. But Azar said an overall plateau in cases and deaths provided ample grounds for moving ahead with restarting the economy.

"We are in a position to be able to reopen now," Azar said on CNN. He also played down any alarm over televised images of packed bars and restaurants in states that have eased shutdowns, casting those who fail to follow physical-distancing guidelines as a minority.

"In any individual instance, you're going to see people doing things that are irresponsible," he said. "That's part of the freedom that we have here in America."

The coronavirus has infected more than 4.6 million people and killed more than 314,000 worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that experts say undercounts the true toll of the pandemic. The U.S. has reported more than 89,000 dead, and Europe has seen at least 160,000 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and lead to death.

Some experts noted recent infection surges in Texas, including an 1,800-case jump Saturday, with Amarillo identified as a growing hot spot. Texas officials said increased testing was playing a big role. Many are watching hospitalizations and death rates in the weeks ahead to see exactly what the new Texas numbers really mean.

Texas was one of the earliest states to allow stores and restaurants to reopen. Dr. Michael Saag at the University of Alabama at Birmingham called Texas "a warning shot" for states to closely watch any surges in cases and have plans to swiftly take steps to stop them.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, told CNN on Sunday that he was concerned to see images of a crowded bar in Columbus, on the first day that outdoor dining establishments were allowed to reopen.

"We made the decision to start opening up Ohio, and about 90% of our economy is back open, because we thought it was a huge risk not to open," he said. "But we also know it's a huge risk in opening."

CRITICISM OF CDC

Also on Sunday, one of Trump's top advisers criticized the CDC's response to the pandemic.

The agency typically plays the lead role in public health crises, but in recent weeks it's had its draft guidance for reopening held up by the White House, leaving states and localities to largely fend for themselves.

Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro criticized the CDC production of a flawed coronavirus test kit that contributed to a nationwide delay in testing.

"Early on in this crisis, the CDC -- which really had the most trusted brand around the world in this space -- really let the country down with the testing," Navarro said. "Because not only did they keep the testing within the bureaucracy, they had a bad test. And that did set us back."

The CDC did not respond to a request for comment. Azar, whose agency oversees the CDC, pushed back against Navarro's criticism in an interview on CBS' Face the Nation.

"I don't believe the CDC let this country down," Azar said in response to Navarro's comments. "I believe the CDC serves an important public health role. And what was always critical was to get the private sector to the table" on testing.

Navarro was also critical of Richard Bright, a vaccine expert-turned-whistleblower who told Congress last week that the administration ignored early warnings about the perils of the virus.

Navarro, appearing on ABC's This Week, said Bright, who was ousted from his post as the head of a federal medical research agency, had "deserted" the administration at a moment of "tragedy."

"We could have used him on the battlefield," said Navarro, who refused an invitation to testify before the same congressional subcommittee as Bright did.

Navarro on Sunday also echoed the Trump administration's criticism of China for its handling of the virus. Navarro said on This Week that he holds China's leaders responsible for the global outbreak.

"The virus was spawned in Wuhan province," Navarro said. "Patient zero was in November. The Chinese, behind the shield of the World Health Organization, for two months hid the virus from the world, and then sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese on aircraft to Milan, New York and around the world to seed that. They could have kept it in Wuhan. Instead, it became a pandemic."

China has responded to such criticism by accusing the Trump administration of "shifting blame" in an effort to distract from its own failures amid the pandemic.

While they were at odds over the CDC, Navarro and Azar were in agreement Sunday as they defended the Trump administration's push for states to reopen their economies.

Azar declared that it's safe to reopen the country because half of the counties reporting "haven't had a single death," and that more than 60% of all covid-19 cases are in 2% of the reporting counties.

"That's why the local leaders need to lead this," he said on CNN.

