If people don't believe the media has an agenda, please read the following two recent examples. First, Chuck Todd on NBC's Meet The Press ranted and raved about how Attorney General Bill Barr had failed to even mention the rule of law in his interview with a CBS journalist concerning the General Flynn case. But what those who watched didn't see was the rest of Barr's sentence where he mentions the rule of law and explains his position. Todd later apologized. But does anyone believe Todd didn't know what was said in the entire interview? Does anyone believe that it was left out by accident? I don't watch a lot of NBC, so I'm not sure how many saw his apology. I know that retractions are less seen and noticed than the original mistake. I wonder how many people have tweeted, made Facebook posts or unknowingly passed along the fake news.

Second, on ABC's news Tuesday, anchor David Muir made a big deal about rising inflation and how the price of meats had soared at the grocery store. Yet there was no mention that consumer prices overall had fallen 0.8 percent during April as truthfully reported on the front of the business section of the Democrat-Gazette Wednesday. A more accurate reporting by ABC would have been to mention the overall decline while one area is showing a rise, and how that affects the consumer.

I personally believe that NBC's report was designed to make Barr look foolish as a Trump puppet. The hidden message is that Trump and everyone in his administration are either corrupt or incompetent. ABC wanted to stoke continuing fear among its viewers. Creating fear makes people worry. Worried people vote for change because change promises something better than their current fear. Where once the media served as the referee between the left and the right, separating facts from political spin, it seems they have now become a supporting arm of the Democrat agenda.

TIM IRBY

Little Rock

Lessons from Jaws

Watching the current situation in our nation, with politicians demanding we come out of safety and "reopen" the economy, I am reminded of a scene from the classic movie Jaws. The shark has killed several people, so the sheriff closes the beaches. The town mayor, obsessed with trying to avoid economic ruin, pulls rank and reopens them. So people go to the beach, but no one goes into the water. This irritates the mayor, so he orders one of his staffers to wade out into the ocean, along with his family. They aren't attacked immediately, so soon everyone else joins them. Then, of course, the shark attacks and kills a little boy, a completely avoidable tragedy. The boy's grieving mother later slaps the sheriff in the face. She should have slapped the mayor.

Economic ruin is a terrible thing, but recovery is eventually possible. Death is final.

TERRENCE TUBBS

Bull Shoals

Gosh, thanks for that

Thank you, Arkansas State Parks, for having Pinnacle remain closed. The Blue Angels flew by the park on their way to downtown, but I am thankful no one was able to have the fabulous view of it that the top of Pinnacle would have provided.

Keep up the good work by restricting our access to state property ... and by all means go out to dinner in a restaurant tonight. At least those are open.

JAMES JEFFERY

Little Rock

Tests should be free

I discovered recently during a regular visit to my doctor that I could be tested for the virus and it would cost me $100 despite the fact that I am a senior citizen and have Medicare as well as additional coverage. In addition, I would need to be tested on a regular basis since I could show negative results one day and go back the next day, be tested and show to be positive and have the virus. Now I understand why the president gets tested every day and does not find it necessary to wear a mask. I am sure he feels invincible.

There are few of us who can afford the luxury of daily testing at $100 a pop! The only way testing can effectively work is for all the population to be tested for free. I suspect the prison population is tested for free. If I go to one of the designated places to get tested if I suspect I might have the virus, what is the charge?

Until there is a vaccine for the virus, only the chosen few can feel safe. If you want me to be tested, it should be at no charge.

KAREN MAUERMANN

Sherwood

Paid with our money

My sister, who died in October, recently got a $1,200 direct deposit to her checking account. I heard that dead people who get these payments have to return the money, but was perplexed as to how since dead people have trouble banking.

Then, a few days ago, a letter came from the president addressed to my sister with "DECD" after her name, explaining that this was money for her and her family. I assume since he knew she was dead when he sent the deposit, we get to keep it.

Seriously, I know that there are going to be screw-ups reacting to this disaster, and support bipartisan efforts to relieve the economic stress. Sadly, Republicans seem to be blocking further aid that the Fed chairman says we badly need ... because it might help Democrats.

What I truly resent, however, is politicians using public funds to campaign. Trump spent a lot of our money to send signed letters associating himself personally with the payments. It is about as blatant as the Rutledge Reports I see once or twice nightly on the local news paid for with state money.

ROGER WEBB

Little Rock

They're staying silent

It seems that the majority of letters published are bashing our president these days. I find this a little odd since Donald Trump won our state with 60.57 of the votes cast. This was the same margin that Mitt Romney had over Obama in 2012 and almost 2 percentage points higher than John McCain in 2008. So it would seem that the Silent Majority are mostly remaining silent and voting silent instead of voicing how they may feel.

JOE FINLEY

Fordyce

