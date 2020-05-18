Little Rock police probe 2 Sunday drive-by shootings

Two Sunday night drive-by shootings that occurred about three hours apart are under investigation by Little Rock detectives, according to police reports.

The first was at 8:25 p.m. at the Trinity Village Townhomes where two residences were struck by bullets and at least 18 shots were fired at the 1600 John Barrow Road apartment complex.

"Several" shots were fired into the home of Nina Marbley, 39, while she, Tarlisha Marbley, 43, and three children were inside, while three bullets struck the home of brothers Keeven Jackson, 20, and Kyshion Jackson, 18. The brothers told police the shots were fired by someone driving a white car, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

Officers collected 15 shell casings near the doorway of the brothers' apartment with another three casings discovered about 60 feet away in the east parking lot.

About 11:13 p.m., shots were fired into the home of 41-year-old Jamie Pierce about after he had quarreled with two strangers in a white sedan earlier outside his home in the 5500 block of C Street. A witness reported seeing a white car leaving the area after shots were fired.

Pierce said one of the men told him after the first encounter that he was going to come back "once he gathered his people." There were two other residents in the home when bullets came through the front window. Police found five five shell casings in front of the duplex.