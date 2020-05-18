Police Beat

Man, 34, arrested

at retirement center

Sherwood police on Sunday afternoon arrested a 34-year-old man at the Retirement Centers of Arkansas on misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault, second-degree terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to an arrest report, police were dispatched to the retirement center in reference to a disturbance, and they met the suspect, Johnnie Holder. Holder was yelling and cursing, and he continued to curse after he was asked to step outside to speak to police, the report said. Witnesses told police that Holder would not stop following a nurse, that he threatened a cook and that he pushed another nurse while trying to fight the cook, according to the report.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening with no bail set, according to an online roster of inmates.

Man jailed on drug,

burglary charges

North Little Rock police on Sunday afternoon arrested a 34-year-old Jacksonville man on charges of burglary and possession of a controlled substance after officers responded to the Housing Authority Maintenance Department at 620 W. 21st St. in reference to a burglary alarm, according to an arrest report.

When police arrived, they heard noises that sounded like someone trying to batter down a door inside the building, the report states. A search of the premises revealed Marcus Williams trying to hide, according to the report. Williams was found with property belonging to the business as well as a substance suspected to be PCP, the report says.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening with no bail set, according to an online inmate roster.

Driver said to admit

to stealing vehicle

Little Rock police on Sunday morning arrested a 40-year-old Mabelvale man at 5700 Mabelvale Pike after he admitted to officers during a traffic stop that the vehicle he was driving had been stolen, according to an arrest report.

Officers found that the vehicle was stolen out of Saline County, the arrest report says. James Homan told officers that he stole the vehicle but added that he knew the man whom he stole it from had, himself, stolen it, according to the report.

Homan was charged with felony theft by receiving. He did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Sunday evening.

Police: Traffic stop

leads to drug arrest

North Little Rock police on Saturday afternoon arrested an 18-year-old Maumelle man on three felony drug charges after a traffic stop and search of the vehicle revealed a backpack containing a Glock handgun, a bag with approximately 42 grams of marijuana and a digital scale, a police report says.

Demarcus Morris also possessed about $3,075, the report says.

The report says that Morris is a "core member" of a gang that operates throughout Central Arkansas.

Morris remained in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening with no bail set.

Officers say woman

found to have drugs

Sherwood police arrested a 41-year-old woman on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop for a defective brake light on Saturday evening, authorities said.

An arrest report says police searched the vehicle and found 4 grams of suspected marijuana along with pills including one codeine pill, 68 diazepam pills and and two pills suspected to be MDMA -- the drug commonly known as Ecstacy -- in Martisha Bell's purse.

Bell was arrested at 3700 E. Maryland Ave. and transported to jail. She did not appear on an online roster of Pulaski County jail inmates as of Sunday evening.

Police report arrest

of intoxicated man

Little Rock police on Saturday evening arrested a 28-year-old on charges of public intoxication and possession of a prohibited weapon after responding to 11724 Rainwood Road in reference to a suicidal person with a gun, according to an arrest report.

Terrance Perkins had brass knuckles on his waistband and admitted to drinking tequila all day, according to the report. He was arrested and transported to the Pulaski County jail, but he did not appear on an online roster of inmates on Sunday evening.

Man faces charges

in LR disturbance

Little Rock police late Saturday night arrested a 47-year-old Little Rock man on charges of attempting to influence a public servant, disorderly conduct and loitering after officers witnessed the man loitering in the parking lot of a gas station, screaming obscenities and making vulgar hand gestures toward police, an arrest report says.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Willie Lovelace was placed under arrest at 5420 W. 12th St. While being taken into custody, he said he would sue police for arresting him, according to the report.

He did not appear on a Pulaski County jail roster as of Sunday evening.

Metro on 05/18/2020