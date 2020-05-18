FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2020 file photo shows Kevin Hart during an interview in Pasadena, Calif. Hart offered a walk-on role in a future film to a health-care worker in the COVID-19 fight. New Jersey anesthesiologist Henry Law, was randomly selected as the winner in an All In Challenge contest. The challenge raises money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

• Comedian Kevin Hart offered a walk-on role in a future film to a health-care worker as part of a charity fundraiser during the coronavirus pandemic. Hart called Henry Law, an anesthesiologist in New Jersey, to tell him that he had been randomly selected as the winner in an All In Challenge contest, launched by Michael Rubin, the founder of the online retailer Fanatics. Law said he donated "a few hundred dollars" for a shot to win a speaking part, a trailer, assistant, car service, wardrobe and a stay in a five-star hotel for a future Hart movie. Law said he was not told he was a finalist in the contest until he got a FaceTime call from Hart with the shocker that he had actually won -- with Hart joking the prize winner could be the next Macaulay Culkin. "This is big, man. This is bigger than big. This is huge," Hart told Law. "You will be in my next movie. I repeat, you, Henry, you, Henry, will be in my next movie." The challenge raises money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the pandemic, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. Most of the prizes offered involve bids to share experiences with A-list celebrities and athletes. There was a minimum $10 bid to compete for the Hart prize and there were more than 10 million entries. Law is a Philadelphia 76ers fan, of which Rubin has an ownership stake. He has remained isolated from his parents, both over 70, and his 96-year-old grandmother during the crisis. "Even though there's still lot of tragedy going on, we're getting better at dealing with it," Law said. The All In Challenge has offered more than 400 prizes and raised nearly $43 million over the last four weeks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., smiles during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

• House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told graduating seniors at Smith College on Saturday to focus on their unique purpose and power during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond. Pelosi, the first female speaker of the U.S. House, was part of an online commencement ceremony hosted by the private women's college in Northampton, Mass. "During this crisis and in the days, weeks and years that will follow, the world needs your leadership," she said. "Our goal as leaders is to shorten the distance between what is inconceivable to some but inevitable to us. Because Smithies are relentless and persistent, I am confident in your ability to do so." Pelosi, D-Calif., said graduates would be well served by the resilience, courage and perseverance they have honed over the past four years. "So, as you go forth, embrace the groundbreaking legacy of those who came before you," she said. "Know your purpose. Know your power."

