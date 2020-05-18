File-This April 27, 2019, file photo shows Buffalo Bills first round draft pick Ed Oliver posing for photographs following an NFL football news conference in Orchard Park N.Y. Oliver was arrested Saturday, May 16, 2020, by police in the Houston area and charged with drunk driving and illegally carrying a gun. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pulled Oliver over after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone driving recklessly in a construction area north of the city, local media outlets reported, citing jail and police records and statements from sheriff's officials. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

FOOTBALL

Bills' lineman arrested

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested during a traffic stop in the Houston area and charged with drunken driving and illegally carrying a handgun, authorities said. Montgomery County sheriff's deputies pulled Oliver over Saturday after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone driving recklessly in a construction area north of the city while towing an ATV on a trailer, Lt. Jim Slack of the Montgomery County constables office said in a statement. Oliver failed a sobriety test and the deputies found a small caliber pistol in his truck, Slack said. Texas law prohibits having a handgun while committing a crime, and Slack said Oliver faces a misdemeanor charge for having the weapon. Oliver is from Houston, where he also played his college career. He was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Montgomery County records did not list Oliver as being in the jail Sunday morning; the Houston Chronicle reported that he was released after posting bond.

Two CBs granted bail

NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were released from Broward County (Florida) Jail on Sunday, a day after surrendering on felony charges stemming from a cookout. Baker posted a $200,000 bond after a Zoom hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis. The New York Giants defender is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in the Wednesday incident. Dunbar is charged with four felony counts of armed robbery. The Seattle Seahawks player posted a $100,000 bond.

BASEBALL

Two drown at Crawford's home

A 5-year-old boy and a woman drowned in the backyard pool of former Los Angeles Dodgers player Carl Crawford's Houston home, according to reports. Houston police were called about 2:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported drowning at a north Houston home that property and business records list as belonging to Crawford, the Houston Chronicle reports. Police spokesman Jodi Silva told the paper that the boy was swimming in the pool when he began to have trouble breathing, and the woman jumped in to save him. Both were unresponsive when police arrived and later declared dead at a hospital, Silva said. Crawford, 38, is a Houston native and was a four-time All-Star outfielder who last played in the major leagues in 2016 with the Dodgers. Known for his speed, Crawford was a Gold Glove outfielder who led the American League four times in stolen bases and four times in triples.

GOLF

Park wins Korean tournament

In a return to official live tournament golf after the coronavirus pandemic, Park Hyun-kung shot a final-round 67 Sunday to win the Korean Ladies Professional Golf tournament by one stroke. Park had a four-round total of 17-under 271 on the Lakewood Country Club course in Seoul, Korea Bae Seon-woo (68) and Lim Hee-jeong (71), who led by three strokes after the third round, were tied for second. The tournament was played without fans and with players using hand sanitizer and following social-distancing rules. Caddies wore masks and players were allowed to play without them. On Sunday, when players finished their rounds, most gave each other fist or elbow pumps instead of the usual hugs or hand shakes.

