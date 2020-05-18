100 years ago

May 18, 1920

• Alarmed by the crop situation resulting from the continued rains, C.S. Fitzpatrick of Helena, new president of the Arkansas Bankers' Association, has issued an appeal to the bankers and business men in every city and town in Arkansas to get together Tuesday or Wednesday of this week with their own county demonstration agents and leading farmers to ascertain how much land in their districts will have to be replanted or is yet to be planted.

50 years ago

May 18, 1970

• The Young Republican League of Arkansas called Sunday for the legalization of abortion, marijuana and gambling, the abolishment of censorship and the repeal of laws against sexual activity between consenting adults. However, the League, which Saturday had rebuked the Nixon Administration and called on the president to drop Vice President Spiro T. Agnew in 1972, refused in a stormy conclusion to its annual convention to adopt one resolution praising Senator J. William Fulbright, a Democrat, and another calling for legalized prostitution.

25 years ago

May 18, 1995

• The Little Rock School Board took up two facets of planned 1995-96 budget cuts Wednesday night, listening to pleas to retain a gifted and talented education coordinator's position and holding a brief hearing on proposed teacher pay reductions. The board voted last month to make $400,000 in administrative cuts next year as part of almost $9 million in cuts and adjustments in the 1995-96 budget. One cut would eliminate the gifted and talented education coordinator's position, now held by Diane Rynders, who's paid $52,671 in salary and benefits. That move would leave the district with one coordinator.

10 years ago

May 18, 2010

CONWAY -- University of Central Arkansas officials can shout the news from the rooftop: They're going green, and a roughly 2,000-square-foot bed of sedum atop Laney Hall is proof. UCA employees planted various kinds of sedum, a drought-tolerant plant that goes down similar to grass sod and grows about 6 inches tall. Laney Hall, which houses the chemistry department, was chosen as a pilot greenroof site because its roof could support the project's weight. UCA paid for the $65,772.87 project with revenue from stimulus and bond money, school employees said Monday.

