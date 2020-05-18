Phyllis George, TV pioneer, dies

CBS sportscaster Phyllis George is seen in New York in this Nov. 28, 1976, file photo. George, the former Miss America who be- came a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS’s The NFL Today, has died. (AP/Suzanne Vlamis)

Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS' The NFL Today and served as the first lady of Kentucky, has died. She was 70.

A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday at a Lexington, Ky., hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder.

Her children, Lincoln Tyler George Brown and CNN White House correspondent Pamela Ashley Brown, released a joint statement, saying:

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSJFb4x3EGQ]

"For many, Mom was known by her incredible accomplishments as the pioneering female sportscaster, 50th Miss America and first lady. But this was all before we were born and never how we viewed Mom. To us, she was the most incredible mother we could ever ask for, and it is all of the defining qualities the public never saw, especially against the winds of adversity, that symbolize how extraordinary she is more than anything else. The beauty so many recognized on the outside was a mere fraction of her internal beauty, only to be outdone by an unwavering spirit that allowed her to persevere against all the odds."

Miss America in 1971, George joined Brent Musburger and Irv Cross in 1975 on The NFL Today. Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder later was added to the cast.

"Phyllis George was special. Her smile lit up millions of homes for the NFL Today," Musburger tweeted. "Phyllis didn't receive nearly enough credit for opening the sports broadcasting door for the dozens of talented women who took her lead and soared."

George spent three seasons on the live pregame show, returned in 1980 and left in 1983. She also covered horse racing, hosted the entertainment show People and co-anchored the CBS Morning News.

George was briefly married to Hollywood producer Robert Evans in the mid-1970s and to John Y. Brown Jr. from 1979-98. Brown owned Kentucky Fried Chicken and the NBA's Boston Celtics and served as the governor of Kentucky.

"Phyllis was a great asset to Kentucky," Brown told the Louisville Courier-Journal. "We had a great partnership. I think we enjoyed every single day."

From Denton, Texas, George attended the University of North Texas for three years, then went to Texas Christian University after earning a scholarship as Miss Texas in 1970.

In her 2002 memoir, George wrote that a male friend told her sportscasting wouldn't work because it was a man's job. George even acknowledged knowing nothing about the industry and having neither experience nor another female mentor to follow.

None of it stopped her.

George was a friend of minister Norman Vincent Peale and a devout believer in his best-selling philosophy of positive thinking. George credited that approach for launching a defining career she didn't expect.

"Saying yes to yourself opens up opportunities that can take you anywhere," George wrote. "Having a mentor in your life who says yes to you is also key. Appreciate your mentors when you're starting out. And later, always give credit to the people who were there with you at the beginning."

Neal Pilson, a former president of CBS Sports, called George's hiring as part of The NFL Today team a "groundbreaking decision" that "changed the face of sports television."

George conducted one-on-one interviews with star athletes such as NFL greats Joe Namath and Roger Staubach.

"People were uncomfortable with the idea of seeing a woman on TV talking about sports in a prominent role," Storm said. "But someone has to go first. I give her so much respect for truly her courage. She had to put herself out there. Phyllis George did something out of the norm. And I'm forever grateful for her leading the way."

George wasn't the first but made her entrance around the time that other women were getting their starts reporting on sports, too.

Lesley Visser became the first female NFL beat writer during a 14-year career at The Boston Globe that started in 1974. She later worked on The NFL Today as well as ABC and ESPN, becoming the first woman assigned to Monday Night Football in 1998.

Visser said George "always made you feel important and warm. I never heard her talk about anyone in a negative way. She made everything look so easy. She had a magnetic personality."

George moved on to co-host the CBS Morning News in 1985 but quit after less than eight months.

As a businesswoman, George founded "Chicken By George," an eight-item line of fresh, marinated chicken breast entrees, and sold it two years later to Geo. A. Hormel & Co. She created "Phyllis George Beauty" in 2003.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/518phyllis/]

She also wrote several other books and had roles in a pair of Hollywood comedy films.

"Phyllis is a pioneer. Her range is what impresses me the most," former Kentucky and Louisville coach Rick Pitino, now at Iona, wrote in the forward to her memoir, Never Say Never: Ten lessons to turn you can't into YES I CAN.

Information for this article was contributed by John Nicholson, Joe Reedy and Gary B. Graves of The Associated Press.

