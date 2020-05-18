Sections
Virus leads to virtual campaigns

Videos, phone calls take the place of handshaking by Doug Thompson | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Kelly Krout

Republican candidate Kendon Underwood pines for a normal state House race, while his opponent, Democrat Kelly Krout, has yet to get her first one humming.

Underwood and Krout are competing with no fish fries or pancake breakfasts, no rallies or debates and no in-person fundraisers or door knocking.

The covid-19 pandemic ended those mainstay campaign tactics.

Their socially distanced House District 90 contest in Rogers is Krout's first race. Underwood ran in the 2018 GOP primary in what seemed like a normal race at the time. It ended after three recounts with him trailing by three votes out of 2,135 cast. His 2020 campaign succeeded, but only after the pandemic restrictions on crowds and person-to-person contacts hit during the runoff.

"Look, the main thing is to make sure nobody gets sick," Underwood said. "So, if I have to campaign a different way, that's the way I'll campaign."

Krout has a Facebook page, "KellyforArkansas," filled with videos including her singing her campaign song, taking a whirlwind car tour to the district's boundaries and interviewing herself.

Underwood also uses social media but spends much of his time calling voters by phone, he said.

So, does this new style of campaigning work?

"I have no idea," Krout said. "We'll find out in November."

The general election is Nov. 3.

Krout, Underwood and other candidates who aren't running for reelection have more time to make videos and telephone calls. Incumbents are swamped, they said, with calls from constituents who need help because of lost jobs and business.

"It wouldn't even be appropriate to be campaigning and fundraising while people are calling with serious problems," said Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs.

People who, for instance, have never applied for unemployment benefits suddenly need to navigate a system severely swamped, she said.

Businesses are trying to navigate government assistance programs new to them and, in some cases, completely new to everyone.

Lundstrum challenger Michael Bennett-Spears said the ongoing pandemic forcefully highlights the issues he's running on: the need for health care, better wages and better financing of state services instead of looking for tax cuts at every opportunity.

"One effect it's had on me in the race is now I can campaign full time," Spears said, since he was furloughed from work. The state could have been better prepared for this crisis, he said, and now the voters of District 87 face a stark confirmation of that.

Celeste Williams is the Democratic challenger to Third District Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers. She also said the pandemic curtailed campaigning but sends a strong message.

"The economy isn't working, and we've had an incumbent who's been in office for 10 years," she said. "People are wanting change."

The pandemic has sent a particularly strong message on the need for a stronger emphasis on public health. Williams is a nurse who has campaigned extensively on health issues.

Womack said he's spending the campaign season addressing needs all across the district.

"There's no such thing as a legitimate campaign right now," he said.

Regular constituent service -- helping people in his district sort out problems with government programs and issues -- never let up, he said. The pandemic brought a whole new crop of problems such as constituents facing travel obstacles to coming home from overseas, businesses in danger of folding trying to get government assistance and emergency legislation.

"The truth is we just don't know how this is going to affect political races," he said. "We just don't know. The time will come for campaigning sooner or later. It's not going to be until this emergency is on the down-slope, however."

Libertarian Michael Kalagias is a third candidate in the district's congressional race. He described his pandemic campaigning situation as "saving money and treading water."

Major party candidates have more money to buy advertising, he said. The pandemic limits the opportunities for candidate forums and other debates where the assumptions of both of the major parties can be challenged. He and Womack also raised the point that incumbents get far better chances at news coverage being in office during a crisis.

05/18/2020

Virus leads to virtual campaigns

