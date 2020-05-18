WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses the imminent reopening of state parks and retail businesses during his daily briefing, held Friday at the governor’s conference room at the Capitol in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/516covbrief/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response from Forrest City at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGwpBZUKxZw]
