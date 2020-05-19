130,000 autoworkers back on job

United Auto Workers members leave the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Warren Truck Plant after the first work shift, Monday, May 18, 2020, in Warren, Mich. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV along with rivals Ford and General Motors Co., restarted the assembly lines on Monday after several week of inactivity due to the corona virus pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WARREN, Mich. -- More than 130,000 autoworkers returned to factories across the U.S. for the first time in nearly two months Monday in one of the biggest steps yet to restart American industry, while an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus yielded encouraging results in a small and extremely early test.

Stocks rallied on the vaccine news and signs that the worst of the crisis has passed in many countries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 911.95 points, or 3.85%.

Automakers reopening dozens of factories had screening procedures in place. No one was immediately cranking out vehicles, because it will take time to get the plants restarted. But workers appeared reassured by the precautions.

At a Fiat Chrysler pickup assembly plant in Warren, outside Detroit, workers entered a giant white tent with a sign reading, "Let's restart and keep each other safe." Inside they had their temperatures checked and answered questions on whether they had symptoms of covid-19.

Meanwhile, an experimental vaccine by Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna Inc. triggered hoped-for immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers. They were found to have antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from covid-19.

Further studies on the vaccine's safety, effectiveness and optimal dosage still need to be done. But with people desperate for any sign of progress against the scourge, the findings caused excitement on Wall Street.

Worldwide, about a dozen vaccine candidates are in the first stages of testing or nearing it. Health officials have said that if all goes well, studies might wrap up late this year or early 2021.

Despite warnings from health experts that the virus could make a resurgence without a vaccine or treatment, many states have eased lockdowns under pressure from President Donald Trump to save businesses and livelihoods. About 36 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits over the past two months, and U.S. joblessness surged in April to 14.7%, a level not seen since the Depression.

U.S. health authorities will be watching closely for a second wave of infections and worry that Americans will disregard social distancing over Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer. Over the past weekend, there were already large crowds. Connecticut had to close beaches when they reached capacity under new restrictions. People also packed the Virginia Beach oceanfront before restrictions were relaxed.

Restaurant owners visiting the White House on Monday told Trump of the widespread damage the coronavirus pandemic has dealt their industry and asked him to adjust a loan program for small businesses to address their concerns. The president put a hopeful spin on the situation, saying encouraging news on vaccines and treatment efforts could "negate" the bad news.

"This was a very big day, therapeutically, cure-wise and vaccine-wise," Trump said. "Tremendous progress has been made, as I've been saying for two weeks, because I've been seeing what's going on and have been spearheading it largely."

"It almost feels like today is the first day," Trump said at another point in the meeting. "Last week didn't feel the same. Now it feels good. People are starting to go out. They're opening. They get it."

The restaurant owners said they appreciated that the government had acted swiftly on assistance efforts, but cautioned that even opening up to more customers would not necessarily mean a return to profits because they'll be serving fewer customers.

They called for extending the eight-week period in which they must spend their Paycheck Protection Program loans in order to have the loans forgiven. An extension to 24 weeks would give them more time to adjust to the new customer constraints they face as states place limits on how many people can dine at restaurants.

"We rely on social interaction so it makes us really unique that we were hit hard quickly, and it's going to make our comeback really difficult," said Melvin Rodrigue, president and chief executive of Galatoire's Restaurant in New Orleans.

Rodrigue told Trump he was "glad to hear your news" about vaccines, prompting Trump to respond: "My news negates what you just said because you would be back into business like you had it -- no seats lost."

The House passed legislation last week as part of another economic rescue package that allows employers to use the Paycheck Protection Program over 24 weeks, but the White House and Trump have been highly critical of the overall bill.

The National Restaurant Association reports that sales at food and drink businesses fell in April to their lowest level in more than 35 years, when adjusting for inflation. Sales came in at $32.4 billion, about half the level from just two months earlier.

RESTRICTIONS TOSSED

In Oregon on Monday, Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff tossed out statewide coronavirus restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, saying she didn't seek the Legislature's approval to extend the stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit.

Shirtcliff issued his opinion in response to a lawsuit filed earlier this month by 10 churches around Oregon that argued the state's social-distancing directives were unconstitutional.

Brown filed paperwork within hours seeking an emergency review by the Oregon Supreme Court and a hold on the ruling until the high court could take it up. Her attorneys had asked the judge to stay his ruling until that time, but he declined.

In a statement, Brown said: "The science behind these executive orders hasn't changed one bit. Ongoing physical distancing, staying home as much as possible, and wearing face coverings will save lives across Oregon."

Courts in other states have ruled against similar orders. The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order last week, ruling that his administration overstepped its authority when it extended the order for another month without consulting legislators.

A federal judge in North Carolina on Saturday sided with conservative Christian leaders and blocked the enforcement of restrictions that Gov. Roy Cooper ordered affecting indoor religious services during the pandemic.

In Louisiana, however, a federal judge refused a minister's request to temporarily halt Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order, which expired that same day.

ACTIVITY IN EUROPE

Europe pushed ahead with its reopening, allowing people into the Acropolis in Athens, high-fashion boutiques in Italy, museums in Belgium, golf courses in Ireland and beer gardens in Bavaria.

With new infections and deaths slowing considerably in Europe, many countries are preparing to reopen their borders and trying to draw up rules for a highly unusual summer tourist season.

"This vacation this year won't be like the ones we know from the past," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told ZDF television. "The pandemic is still there, and we must at least have safety precautions for the worst case that the figures get worse again."

Churches in Italy and at the Vatican resumed public Masses. Guards in hazmat suits took the temperatures of the faithful entering St. Peter's Basilica, where Pope Francis celebrated a Mass in a side chapel to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of St. John Paul II.

Turkey's president announced a four-day curfew during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. The country has opted to impose short weekend and holiday curfews, instead of full lockdowns, fearing damage to the already troubled economy.

In France, authorities were concerned after about 70 infections popped up in the country's schools since they started reopening last week. France reopened about 40,000 preschools and primary schools last week, with classes capped at 15 students.

In Mexico, local governments pushed back Monday against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's call to reopen the economy in some 300 townships that do not have active cases of coronavirus, with leaders saying they preferred to wait until June before resuming normal activities.

The World Health Organization bowed to calls from most of its member states to launch an independent investigation into how it responded to the coronavirus. Trump has repeatedly attacked both the WHO and China, claiming the U.N. agency helped Beijing conceal the extent of the outbreak in its early stages.

Chinese President Xi Jinping defended China's record, saying it provided all relevant outbreak data to the WHO and other countries, including the virus's genetic sequence, "in a most timely fashion."

SETBACK IN CHINA

Meanwhile, some 108 million people in China's northeast region are being plunged back under lockdown conditions as a new and growing cluster of infections causes a backslide in the nation's return to normal.

In an abrupt reversal of the reopening taking place across the nation, cities in Jilin province have cut off trains and buses, shut schools and quarantined tens of thousands of people. The strict measures have dismayed many residents who had thought the worst of the nation's epidemic was over.

While the cluster of 34 infections isn't growing as quickly the outbreak in Wuhan that started the global pandemic in December, China's reaction reflects its fear of a second wave after it curbed the virus's spread at great economic and social cost. It's also a sign of how fragile the reopening process will be in China and elsewhere as even the slightest hint of a resurgence of infections could prompt a return to strict lockdown.

The government of Shulan, a city in Jilin, said on WeChat on Monday that it would put in place its strictest measures yet to contain the virus. Residential compounds with confirmed or suspected cases will be closed off, with only one person from each family allowed to leave to purchase essentials for two hours every two days.

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Tom Krisher, Mike Householder, Darlene Superville, Kevin Freking, Gillian Flaccus, Andrew Selsky, Carlos Rodriguez, Maria Verza, Mark Stevenson and staff members of The Associated Press; and by staff members of Bloomberg News.

