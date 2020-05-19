PHILIP MARTIN: Be afraid

We don't take requests

We won't shut up and sing

Tell the truth enough

You'll find it rhymes with everything

-- Jason Isbell, "Be Afraid"

I don't regularly review albums anymore.

It feels odd to say that, since it's what I started out doing in the mid-'70s, and did regularly until about 10 years ago, when an editor said she didn't want my stuff anymore. Which was OK because by then the idea of the record album, the LP, as a coherent collection of thematically related pop songs was pretty much exhausted. We'd reverted back to 1962 when the single was the lingua franca of pop music, except that the real authors of the work were often not the "artists" whose names appear in the metadata but the producers who scheme the beats.

It seemed silly to try to write about most music that appealed to a mass audience in the old ways given how things had been re-prioritized. My future was less as a critic than as a consumer, and that was a relief given how consumers generally receive critics. Even better, it freed me from any responsibility of having to keep up with the weekly touts and emergent artists. I could do what most of y'all do, which is listen to old records while waiting for something to come find me. When and if it did, I could write about it without having to observe record reviewing conventions like a 250-word limit.

But this approach is not without its hazards.

While I was right there when the Drive-By Truckers' former hotshot kid guitarist released his first solo record Sirens of the Ditch in 2007, Jason Isbell's first post-rehab album, 2013's Southeastern, slipped past me. I didn't catch up with it until after I'd heard Isbell perform a devastating version of "Elephant" (one of the most harrowing songs written this century) on Marc Maron's WTF podcast almost a year after the album came out.

And I didn't fully begin to appreciate Isbell as a creative force, as a singer-songwriter of uncommon depth and diverse interests, until 2015's Something More than Free, on which I spent some 1,638 words shortly after its release. I wrapped up that review this way:

"I'm not saying Isbell is the new Dylan. For one thing, he's not all that new, and a lot of people have been paying attention to him for a decade or so. But I am saying he has made a great album in an age when albums are all but beside the point. I have no doubt that Something More Than Free will become part of my interior furniture, something I'll return to again and again.

"Going forward, it will be as important to me as Blood on the Tracks or Richard Ford's The Sportswriter. I recognize something worth modeling in Isbell's candid, literate and compassionate voice. I don't know that real art has to have any real utility to justify its existence, but I suspect that records like Something More Than Free can make us better. To echo one of Isbell's characters, 'I'm just grateful for the work.'"

There's always a risk in looking back, and back in the days when your primary product was tangible, it was comforting to think one's copy would ultimately be used as fish wrap or to line a cage. But that statement holds true five years on. Something More Than Free still comes up regularly in our house, and almost always when we're in a car for an hour or more. It's one of the few albums I always want to play all the way through, like Miles Davis' Kind of Blue or Liz Phair's Exile in Guyville.

Then, in 2017, Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit--bassist Jimbo Hart, drummer Chad Gamble, keyboardist Derry deBorja, co-lead guitarist Sadler Vaden and Amanda Shires, Isbell's singer-songwriter wife who contributes fiddle and harmony vocals--released The Nashville Sound, an album I spent just over 1,500 words reviewing in this newspaper. That record still feels important.

It seems very much the product of its time, when Isbell was, like a lot of us, confronting the fact that some of the people we'd grown up with and known all our lives could not always be counted upon to do the right thing. And while intellectually we should have known that, it's still a visceral shock to realize that there's not much difference between the people you know and the sort of people who could stand by as the worst atrocities occur, who could perpetrate the worst crimes. A lot of us could relate.

It helps that it contains a gorgeous love song, "If We Were Vampires," that explored the inevitable arc of a long love affair and the realization that "till death do us part" is not just boilerplate in the contract, but that we all serve under the tyranny of time.

Last week Reunions was released, yet another shimmering singer-songwriter record delivered with arena rock production values. It is to the credit of the band and its leader (and producer David Cobb) that my first impression derives entirely from the album's sonic textures, from etherized guitars and snapping drums; one of the first comparisons is with REO Speedwagon's lite metal masterpiece from 1978, You Can Tune a Piano But You Can't Tuna Fish. (Seriously, Jason, Amanda, I mean that as a compliment.)

It's a band record, as signaled by the credits, and while most of the songs will probably hold up with just a voice and an acoustic guitar, maybe you need this rocket whine and joyride gleam to obliterate the penciled boundaries between rock and country and folk, between Chuck Berry and Leonard Cohen.

On harder listening there's nuance, introspection and sometimes savage self-critique. There's David Crosby ad-libbing over an outro (on "What Have I Done to Help") just like he did on "Ohio" all those years ago. "Overseas" wrecked me twice, the first time for the guitar solo. "Dreamsicle," "Only Children," "Be Afraid"-- a full 40 percent of the album already feels classic to me.

There, take those last three paragraphs--only 211 words--as the review.

So can Isbell. Reunions clocks in at just over 42 minutes.

We shouldn't try to make art. We should do the best we can to put things in the right order, to shade them the right way. We should consider how one thing fits with another, whether we want to lull with resonant harmonies or arrest with dissonance. We want the effect to be as intended.

Explain as little as possible. Keep the drama of the process backstage. Tell a story. Make a record. Be honest. Be afraid.

Do it anyway.

