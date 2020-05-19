Sections
Bentonville middle school principal earns state education award

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:52 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Eric Hipp

BENTONVILLE -- Barker Middle School Principal Eric Hipp received the Arkansas Association of Middle Level Administrators 2020 Administrator of the Year award.

Hipp is completing his fifth year as Barker's principal. He previously was an assistant principal at Bentonville High School and Springdale's Kelly Middle School.

Bentonville Superintendent Debbie Jones said Hipp "not only inspires his teachers to provide high quality academic instruction, he is responsible for leading a culture that promotes development of the whole child to include civic engagement, social and emotional health, and career development," according to a news release from the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators.

The Arkansas Association of Middle Level Administrators is a constituency group of the Educational Administrators organization.

Under Hipp's direction, Barker Middle School was named a Diamond School to Watch in 2018. The National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform launched the Schools to Watch initiative in 1999 to draw attention to commonalities of high-performing middle schools.

NW News on 05/19/2020

Print Headline: Hipp earns state education award

