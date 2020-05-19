Kings River cleanup set

A cleanup of the Kings River in Carroll County will begin at 8 a.m. May 30. Meet at the Grand-view bridge, where Arkansas 143 crosses the river.

Volunteers should bring their own boats. A cookout, live music and drawing for a kayak and other prizes will take place after the cleanup.

Contact Ray Warren, 870-654-4134, rayandkarenwarren@gmail.com or visit kingsriverwatershed.org for details.

Fish with a veteran

The John W. Brown Fishing With A Veteran bass tournament is set for June 6 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Entry fee is $70 per boat. A veteran or member of the military must be a member of each team. Fishing is from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First prize is $1,000, second place $700 and third place $500. Big bass prize is $200. There is also a prize of $100 for the smallest legal bass. A meal will be served to all anglers and their families at 2 p.m. The tournament funds programs for veterans.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish, Hook, Line and Sinker or Southtown Sporting goods. For details contact Keith Harmon, keithh@crosschurch.com.

Fish stories sought

The annual Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette fish story contest is off and running. The contest is for true fishing stories from any waterway from any time.

Grand prize is a zipper bag packed with fishing lures almost guaranteed to catch the big ones at an angler’s favorite lake or stream. Email entries to fputthoff@nwadg.com. Type Fish Story Contest in the subject line. Authors may attach a photo if they have one.

Kids are encouraged to enter and may attach a drawing, photo or other art with their story. Deadline is May 31. The winner will be announced in June. Stories will be published in the newspaper and at nwadg.com