Springdale takes steps to build new sidewalks downtown

A bike lane marker is shown Saturday along Johnson Avenue in Springdale. The city will partner with the Downtown Springdale LLC for sidewalk improvement on Johnson, Commercial and Spring streets. Go to nwaonline.com/200519Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

SPRINGDALE -- The city will partner with Downtown Springdale LLC to build a sidewalk along the south side of West Johnson Avenue.

City Council members on Monday approved spending $38,990 for 316 feet of sidewalk and curb and guttering.

They'll vote on the issue at the council meeting at 7 p.m. May 26.

The sidewalk project also will cover the corners of the block where Johnson intersects with Spring Street and South Commercial Street.

Downtown Springdale plans to build a 69,000-square-foot, mixed-use development fronting on Emma Avenue, just one block south of Johnson. Baldwin & Shell Construction will build the project, as well as the sidewalks for the city.

Springdale will take advantage of the construction company that will be on site, said City Attorney Ernest Cate. "It's cheaper for us to use their contractor and reimburse them, rather than get one of our own out there."

The city will require Downtown Springdale build sidewalks the full length of their property along Commercial Street, said Patsy Christie, director of the city's Planning Department. The city requires all new development to include sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

Johnson Avenue has no sidewalks on the block. And the multi-use development doesn't include access to Johnson, so the developer isn't required to provide them, Christie said.

Groundbreaking date for the development hasn't been announced beyond "summer," Krista Cupp, communications director for the Runway Group, said in March.

The Runway Group is associated with the Walton family, and Downtown Springdale is an entity of Runway.

The sidewalk on Johnson will add to the city's efforts to revitalize downtown Springdale. The current City Administration Building lies across the street immediately to the north, and the new Criminal Justice Building will take its place sometime next year.

Immediately to the west of the project is Walter Turnbow Park with Spring Creek and the Razorback Greenway running through the park. The city's Shiloh Museum of Ozark History occupies the northwest corner of the Johnson and Spring Street intersection.

The Planning Commission in March approved the design for the project.

The new development will include 55 apartments, two restaurants, several commercial spaces and a public gathering space called Traveling Public, featuring candle-pin bowling, Yume Rudzinski told the commission. Rudzinski represents Blue Crane Development Group, another entity of Runway.

Copp compared Traveling Public to The Holler, a Blue Crane project in Bentonville, which features shuffleboard as its activity.

Rudzinski said the developers have worked to incorporate into the new space the building which held Ryan's Department Store. They also hope to preserve the brick wall on which demolition crews discovered two painted signs for The Arcade, a Springdale hotel built in 1890 and torn down in 1944. The original eastern side of the hotel bore the two advertisements, said Marie Demeroukas, photo archivist at the Shiloh Museum.

The development also will include the lot immediately to the east that once held the San Jose Manor office complex.

NW News on 05/19/2020