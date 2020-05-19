ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Drive-thru fun in Conway; El Dorado kids can get campy

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's mobile aquarium will be among the attractions at Wednesday's Nature & Science Drive-Thru at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Only, children won't be standing in front of it like they are in this file photo. The free event sponsored by the Conway Chamber of Commerce and the Game and Fish Commission is a safer alternative to the annual Toad Suck Daze, postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/David Gottschalk)

With the annual Toad Suck Daze festival postponed due to covid-19, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Conway Chamber of Commerce teamed up to sponsor an alternate event that was also postponed over the weekend because of the threat of rain.

That event, Toad Suck Daze Nature & Science Drive-Thru, was rescheduled and will now take place Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas.

"We'll have the AGFC Mobile Aquarium, Scales of Justice trailer, Birds of Prey and many other fun things to see lined up for a special event people can view from their cars on the University of Central Arkansas campus," said J.J. Gladden, the commission's Aquatic Resources Education program coordinator, in a news release.

The exhibits will be lined up along Bruce Street between Farris Road and Donaghey Avenue, which will be limited to one-way traffic from west to east, the release said.

"You start at Farris Road and head back toward the football field to see the exhibits," Gladden said. "It will probably take about 15 to 20 minutes to see the whole thing, all from the comfort and safety of your car."

Arkansas State Parks, the Little Rock District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Little Rock Zoo and Museum of Discovery will also be represented at the drive-thru fest.

The event is free, but everyone must remain in their vehicles. For more no-contact fun and education, visit the Game and Fish Commission's virtual nature center at agfcnaturecenter.com.

EL DORADO CAMPS

Covid-19 can't stop the South Arkansas Arts Center from offering students from first through 12th grades the opportunity to attend summer camps. But because of an Arkansas Health Department directive that day camps are no-nos this year due to the virus, the SAAC will offer virtual camps instead.

Beginning June 1, students will have access to many of the arts center's instructors through smartphones, computers or tablets and the first 250 registered children will receive a free arts supply bag and a SAAC T-shirt. Registration is not required to access lessons, but is required to get the free bag and shirt. Sign up through the registration portal at https://saac-arts.org/summer-camps-2020-2/.

A new set of free virtual lessons will be released each week through mid-July. Videos will be available directly at saac-arts.org, and through the SAAC Facebook page. Students can complete the lessons day by day, week by week, or save them up to complete all at once. Maria Villegas, Jorge Villegas, Mike Means and Katie Harwell are the art instructors; Stephanie Lowrey, Elizabeth Wood and Cami Lowrey will handle storytelling and ballet; Jacob George will teach performing arts.

For more information on virtual summer camps, call the SAAC office at (870) 862-5474 or visit the website. SAAC is at 110 East Fifth St., El Dorado.

VIRTUALLY TALENTED

The Momentary in Bentonville, an offshoot of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art built in an old cheese factory, wants Arkansans to show off their visual, performing or culinary arts talents by hosting the Momentary Tower Talent Show.

Here's how to participate, according to themomentary.org:

Create a 30-second or less video that shows your visual, performing or culinary arts talent. This could be anything from a drawing or painting you've created, chalk art, videography, music, dance, theater, a unique culinary creation, or something else. (Video must be in landscape — horizontal — view so it will fit on the Tower. Social profiles must be set to public so we can view submissions.)

Upload the video to Instagram, tag @theMomentary, and use the hashtag #MOTowerTalentShow. Videos must be submitted, uploaded and tagged by Sunday.

The Momentary team will select 10 winners whose videos will be displayed on the Momentary Tower on June 5. The display will be broadcast live on the Momentary's Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube channels to maintain social distancing. Finalists will be notified by May 27.

Winners get a Momentary Swag Bag with a hat, bag, stickers and more, plus recognition on its social channels.

SOOTHING SOUNDS

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has amassed 58 videos of its 9 p.m. daily Bedtime with Bach series, and the videos keep coming.

Concertmaster Andrew Irvin came up with the idea to calm the masses with classical music, provided by the talented ASO musicians. They post short performances each night on the symphony's Facebook and Instagram pages. The videos also end up on the ASO YouTube channel.

Suggestion: Make a playlist with the 58 performances, stream it to your TV and enjoy a concert.

ON FILM

Picture it. Little Rock, 2017. Writer, director, Little Rock native and chairman of the Arkansas Cinema Society Jeff Nichols conducted a seminar on screenwriting at the Ron Robinson Theater. You missed it and you were really bummed. He talked about the methods and tools he uses when writing and it was a very popular seminar.

Well, you have another chance to learn from the filmmaker when the Arkansas Cinema Society streams it on YouTube as one of its Weekly Workshop Webinars at 2 p.m. Friday. It's free but you must register to for a link to the seminar via goelevent.com/ARCinemaSociety/e/WritingforFilmwithJeffNichols. Once you're registered, you will get an email link one hour before start time.

WILLIE AND THEM

The perennial PBS television music show Austin City Limits feels for all its bored fans. It's also feeling generous. The show is extending online access to its archives through June 30.

The show announced Friday that favorite episodes from its recent Season 45 are available to stream along with the previous two seasons. Also available are classic programs from its 45-year history, with more than 40 installments to choose from at pbs.org/show/austin-city-limits/. Among the highlights are the late John Prine's 2018 performance, 2020 sensation Billie Eilish's set and indie-rock provocateur Father John Misty backed by a 16-piece orchestra.

Fans can also shop at the Austin City Limits store, where ACL-theme masks are available for $10, and as a free bonus, ACL is offering free downloadable Zoom backgrounds featuring its legendary stage. Download the backgrounds by visiting acltv.com and clicking on News at the top of the page. When you see Willie Nelson's photo, scroll to the bottom and click the images to download.

