Driverless boat prompts search for man

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:50 a.m.
BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a possible drowning victim on Beaver Lake.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, identified the missing man as 55-year-old Richard Steinbeck.

Deputies were using sonar to find Steinbeck's body in the lake near the Prairie Creek area, Jenkins said.

The department received a call Sunday night where a witness reported hearing a boat and then a loud scream, she said. The witness said a few moments later, he saw a boat coming toward him with no one on board, Jenkins said.

Deputies searched the area and shoreline Sunday night until dark, she said.

The search resumed Monday morning. The Sheriff's Office's dive team is on the scene, but hasn't yet been used, Jenkins said.

"We are doing our best and hopefully we will find him," she said.

NW News on 05/19/2020

Print Headline: Deputies search for possible drowning victim

