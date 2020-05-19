• Pawani Rasanga, 25, and her fiance, Darshana Wijenarayana, 30, both from Sri Lanka, spent months before the coronavirus lockdown planning a grand wedding, but they instead spent the day distributing food and other items to the poor, making the deliveries in their wedding regalia.

• Kelvin Edwards, 35, a homeless man in Nashville, Tenn., accused of attacking a couple with a machete at a storage facility because he was angry about coronavirus shutdowns and being unable to get into a homeless shelter, faces attempted murder charges, police said.

• Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue in Florida who was featured in Netflix's Tiger King documentary series, is selling face masks with her oft-quoted catchphrase, "Hey all you cool cats and kittens," printed above a whiskered feline smile.

• Thomas Summers, sheriff of Calhoun County, S.C., said a 37-year-old St. Matthews man shot and killed three members of his family while two children escaped, including one shot in the arm, before killing himself after an argument in their home.

• Margarete Schramboeck, Austria's economy minister, was named the symbolic godmother to Kibali, a young elephant at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo that was used by health authorities in a cartoon illustrating proper social distancing as "the length of a baby elephant."

• Erika Shields, Atlanta's police chief, said officers made "inroads" into halting illegal street racing with a weekend crackdown that resulted in 44 arrests and 114 tickets for offenses including speeding, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

• Makuya Kambamba, 28, of Kirksville, Mo., who authorities said gave birth in a restroom at a meatpacking plant in Milan, Mo., was charged with murder after being accused of leaving the newborn to drown in a toilet.

• Art Acevedo, police chief of Houston, said an officer shot and killed a man who fatally stabbed an elderly woman during a carjacking in a drugstore parking lot and then lunged at the officer with the knife when he was ordered to get out of the victim's car.

• Tiffaney Capell of Sumter, S.C., and her daughter were reunited with Diesel, their Labrador-pit bull mix, after animal control officers picked up a neglected dog from a yard and an animal rescue worker noted that it resembled a dog described in a flyer after the canine was stolen nearly a year before.

A Section on 05/19/2020