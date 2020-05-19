J.C. Penney to close 29% of stores

J.C. Penney said in a ling that 192 stores will close in fiscal 2020, with the closure and sale of 50 more the following year. (AP/David Zalubowski)

J.C. Penney Co., the department-store chain that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, said it will close about 29% of its stores as part of its broader business plan.

The retailer said it would reduce its store count to about 604, down from the 846 it currently has across the U.S, according to a company filing. In fiscal 2019, those locations brought in $9.2 billion in net sales. With the smaller store fleet, it expects net sales of $7.5 billion. It will also close two of its distribution centers.

The remaining stores, which made up 82% of net fiscal 2019 sales, "represent the highest sales-generating, most profitable, and most productive stores in the network," according to the company filing.

The filing said that 192 closures would take place in fiscal 2020, with the closing and sale of 50 more company-owned stores the following year. The company is in the process of determining when and which stores will be closed.

Like its department store peers, J.C. Penney has been challenged by falling foot traffic at malls and customers' shift to online shopping. That trend has been rapidly accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic that led to mass shutdowns in the retail industry. The company has closed a handful of stores in the past year under Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau.

While it scales down its physical locations, Penney said it wanted to make e-commerce sales more than a quarter of its total sales. It has plans to expand that portion to $2.3 billion by fiscal year 2024. That's up from $1.5 billion in fiscal 2019.

Investors looking to hear more from the company about its business plan moving forward will have to wait. The company's annual meeting that was set to take place on Friday has been postponed. The new date for the meeting will be scheduled later, it said.

The 118-year-old retailer called its Friday filing a pre-arranged bankruptcy, meaning its restructuring plan has some support from creditors, but not enough to avoid challenges.

'MESSY PROCESS'

With the fate of its 846 stores and 85,000 employees at stake, talks over J.C. Penney promise to be tough, with a self-imposed July 14 deadline on an agreement.

"It's certainly a messy process," said James Goldstein, a CreditSights senior analyst. "It doesn't help that there's a perception among some that J.C. Penney doesn't really need to exist, that it isn't a company that comes through bankruptcy and continues to operate."

One creditor, H/2 Capital Partners LLC, built a reputation during the Toys R Us Inc. bankruptcy in 2018 for playing a role in the company's liquidation. With J.C. Penney, the firm has two levers to push. It's part of a group that owns about half the department-store chain's most senior debt, and it's got a piece of the $900 million loan meant to fund J.C. Penney through Chapter 11.

"H/2 is supportive of every effort to restructure the company and believe the company should and can succeed as an ongoing enterprise with less leverage," a spokesman for H/2 said in a statement. He said the firm had opposed the liquidation of Toys R Us.

In J.C. Penney's restructuring plan, the company would put some of its property into a real estate investment trust that would sell shares and function separately from its "new JCP" retail operations.

"This is a long, sad story," said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics, a retail research firm. "Penney offers no reason to shop there compared to its competitors, whether it's Macy's or T.J. Maxx or Walmart. How are they going to survive?"

Penney said that it has $500 million in cash on hand and has received commitments of $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring. It said that it will be looking at different options, including the sale of the company. The restructuring should reduce several billion dollars of its debt and provide more flexibility to navigate the financial fallout from the pandemic, Penney said.

SHOPPING SHIFT

Like many department stores, Penney is struggling to remain relevant. Sears has now been reduced to a couple hundred stores after being bought by hedge fund billionaire and former Chairman Eddie Lampert in bankruptcy in early 2019. Barneys New York closed its doors earlier this year and Bon-Ton Stores went out of business in 2018.

The pandemic has just put department stores further in peril as they see their sales evaporate with extended closures. Even as retailers like Penney start to reopen in states like Texas and Florida that have relaxed their lock downs, they're also facing Herculean challenges in making shoppers feel comfortable to be in public spaces.

In fact, Green Street Advisors, a real estate research firm, predicted in a report last month that more than 50% of all mall-based department stores will close by the end of 2021. It expects that Penney will eventually liquidate its business, noting that a smaller company won't solve its main problems.

Like Sears, J.C. Penney's troubles were years in the making, marking a slow decline from its glory days during the 1960s through 1980s when it became a key shopping destination at malls for families.

The company's roots began in 1902 when James Cash Penney started a dry goods store in Kemmerer, Wyo. The retailer had focused its stores in downtown areas but expanded into suburban shopping malls as they became more popular starting in the 1960s. With that expansion, Penney added appliances, hair salons and portrait studios.

But since the late 1990s, Penney struggled with weak sales and heavier competition from discounters and specialty chains that were squeezing its business from both ends. Penney's began flirting with bankruptcy nearly a decade ago when a disastrous reinvention plan spearheaded by then CEO Ron Johnson caused sales to go into free fall.

Information for this article was contributed by Eliza Ronalds-Hannon and Allison McNeely of Bloomberg News.

