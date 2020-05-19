Little Rock teen injured in shooting, police say; victim reports stranger drove up, shot him

A 19-year-old Little Rock man who was shot in the leg Monday night was uncooperative with authorities investigating how he came to be wounded on Wakefield Drive, about a block south of West 65th Street, according to a police report.

Police found Christopher Pickens shortly after midnight at his home in the 6600 block of East Wakefield Drive with a bullet wound in his right upper thigh.

Pickens told police he was walking around the corner from his house when a stranger in a gray sedan pulled up and shot him for no reason. Pickens became "extremely uncooperative" when investigators tried to get more details. Officers could not determine where Pickens had been when he was shot.

Investigating a simultaneous report about gunfire about seven houses down from Pickens’ residence, police found Pickens' pants and jacket on the embankment in the 6800 block of West Wakefield, and an acquaintance told police he'd driven Pickens home after finding him on the street.