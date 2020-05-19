Sections
Police: Cash, phone stolen in Little Rock armed robbery

by John Lynch | Today at 11:50 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 46-year-old Little Rock man was robbed at gunpoint by two people early Tuesday at the bus stop at South University Avenue and West 53rd Street, police said.

Derrick Adams said he was at 5301 S. University Ave. about 4:20 a.m. when the robbers approached him, a Little Rock police report states. One of the males pointed a gun at him while the second searched him, taking his cash and cellphone, Adams told police. He said the gunman then ordered him to walk away.

Adams said he briefly encountered the gunman a few minutes before the holdup at the Zimmerman's Exxon, 5223 S. University Ave. The man was sitting underneath the convenience store sign holding a marijuana cigarette with a pistol laying on the ground next to him, according to the report. Adams told police the man spoke a few words to him before he walked over to the bus stop.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

