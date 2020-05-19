Many indoor venues wait to open

FAYETTEVILLE -- Many large, indoor venues across the region remained closed Monday despite the chance to open after closing for covid-19.

Owners and managers cited financial reasons, difficulty meeting restrictions and corporate decision-making. Several mentioned plans to open soon.

The state ordered large indoor venues closed in mid-March because of the pandemic. They're now able to open with a list of restrictions.

Fast Lane Entertainment in Rogers was among the businesses opening.

Jessica Meyers, a manager at Fast Lane, said it was nice being able to bring back some of the employees, many who had been without work for two months.

Employees were polled and anyone concerned about their safety wasn't forced to return to work, Meyers said.

Fast Lane can only have a maximum of 50 customers in the building, Meyers said.

Hollie Rea, her husband and their two sons, spent time Monday morning at the center that offers bowling, Laser Tag and an arcade.

"It's nice being able to do something normal for a change," she said.

Rea said they are taking covid-19 precautions.

"We are being careful," she said. "We are just not trying to stress out over it."

The state directive covers indoor venues for commercial, community or civic events and activities where an audience, spectators or a gathering of people are present, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website. Examples include auditoriums, movie theatres, museums, sports venues and amusement centers, according to the website.

A venue may open for events with 33% occupancy and a plan approved by the secretary of health, according to the website. Performers or players must be separated from the audience by at least 12 feet, according to the website.

Leslie Key, owner of the Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville, said the occupancy restriction is a hurdle to opening. The gallery holds 500 standing and 250 to 260 seated, he said. The gallery is also used for corporate rentals and private parties, Key said.

The gallery hosted a 5 1/2-hour livestream with various musicians Saturday and could continue every other week, he said.

"They came in," he said. "There was no crowd at the front door. It was a little strange."

A concert that garnered national headlines happened Monday at Fort Smith's TempleLive venue.

Travis McCready, frontman of the blues-rock band Bishop Gunn, was originally scheduled to perform Friday. The date changed after the state issued a cease-and-desist order against the venue for scheduling the show before the state directive went into effect and the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division said it would pull the venue's liquor license. During a Thursday news conference, venue operators announced the show was rescheduled.

TempleLive listed a number of measures taken during the event on its website, including limiting seating to 239 of a possible 1,100, fog sprayers to sanitize, 6 feet of separation between seated groups and taking temperatures of attendees. The plan received approval from the state Health Department.

Videos posted to social media showed a sparse but enthusiastic crowd welcoming opening act Lauren Brown when the event began around 8 p.m.

Jeremy Hamil, general manager of the Siloam Springs 6 movie theater, said the plan is to open Friday with three of six screens. Every other row of seats will be closed to meet social distancing guidelines, he said.

Employees will wear masks and gloves, and customers will have to wear a face covering when entering the business, he said. The theater has been closed since March 17.

Ozark Bowling Lanes in Fayetteville, the Rogers Bowling Center and Springdale Bowl all plan to open June 1, said Chris Johnson, manager of the Rogers center. The three bowling alleys are owned by LB Granata, Johnson said.

The plan at the Rogers Bowling Center is to have one lane open and then next two closed to meet social distancing guidelines. The center has 28 lanes, he said.

"It's all new," Johnson said. "We're just not sure what to expect. We don't want to make any rash decisions."

Tom Lundstrom, managing partner of the Apollo on Emma in Springdale, said there are no events scheduled at the facility until June. The Apollo usually hosts Springdale Rotary on Monday and a church rents space on Sunday. It also hosts events such weddings, birthday parties and reunions.

Events in March, April and May were rescheduled for fall, and new bookings have dried up, he said. Lundstrom said in general the state's opening has been slow.

A Topgolf spokeswoman said the Rogers location is still closed and the company would have more information this week about opening the venue.

At the Malco Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville there were no movie posters on display. Courtesy signs in the frames where posters would be and on the doors thanked would-be customers for their understanding during the "long intermission."

Altitude Trampoline Park in Fayetteville remained closed. Signs on the main doors cited "local official mandates."

The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary are continuing to monitor the situation and are extending their closing until further notice, according to a statement last week.

"Given the recent guidelines for indoor venues announced by Governor Hutchinson, we are assessing a phased reopening approach, outlining measures to keep staff and the community safe that are based on national, state, and local guidance. Once we have a plan to reopen slowly and safely, we will announce a date," according to the statement.

The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville will remain closed, according to a news release. An opening date hasn't been determined.

Venue openings Indoor venues are allowed to open if: • They can have up to 33 percent capacity for the facility with a plan approved by the state Secretary of Health. • 50 people or fewer in attendance is allowed without a requirement to submit a plan • Lines or cues for entrance, exit, making purchases or for other reasons must be marked or monitored for maintaining a distance of 6 feet between people. • Seating must be arranged to maintain a 6-foot distance between members of the audience. • Family groups may sit together, but 6 feet should be maintained between groups. • Every other row seating should be unoccupied to provide for 6 feet of physical distancing. • Face coverings are required for all persons present, except for children younger than 10. • Performers, players and contestants may be without a face covering if they are 12 feet from other people. Source: Arkansas Department of Health

NW News on 05/19/2020