Walmart to release

1Q earnings report

Wall Street analysts expect to see how the coronavirus pandemic affected Walmart Inc.'s first-quarter earnings when the retailer reports results todaybefore the markets open.

The report and related materials will be available at 6 a.m. on Walmart's corporate website.

Doug McMillon, Walmart's president and chief executive officer, and Brett Biggs, its chief financial officer, will host a conference call with investors at 7 a.m. to discuss the first-quarter performance and answer analysts' questions.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events. An archived version will be available around noon.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters on average expect the Bentonville-based retailer to report per-share earnings of $1.17 on revenue of $130.31 billion. In the same quarter last year, Walmart earned a non-adjusted $1.33 per share.

Walmart shares closed Monday at $127.66 on the New York Stock Exchange, up $1.72, or 1.37%. Its shares have traded between $100.25 and $133.38 in the past year.

-- Serenah McKay

Delta to restart more

international routes

ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines plans to resume more international routes in June, after suspending nearly all of its overseas flights because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said while its flight schedule is still "significantly reduced" for June compared to last year, it will resume more domestic flights in Atlanta and New York and to the Caribbean, Latin America and other international stops.

From Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta plans to resume flights to destinations including Aruba; Bermuda; Bonaire; Kingston and Montego Bay, Jamaica; Nassau, Bahamas; Providenciales, Turks and Caicos; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; St. Lucia; and St Maarten.

In Latin America, the airline plans to resume flights from Atlanta to Cancun, Mexico; Bogota, Colombia; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Liberia, Costa Rica; Panama City, Panama; San Jose, Costa Rica; and San Pedro Sula, Honduras next month.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

to close at 364.76

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 364.76, up 15.73.

"U.S. stocks rallied, with the S&P 500 reaching a 10-week high on encouraging early-stage data for a potential coronavirus vaccine combined with the government promise of more stimulus to help lift an economy beaten down by the pandemic," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 05/19/2020