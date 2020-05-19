NLR's library board approves 6% budget cut

The Argenta Branch of the William F. Laman Library System is shown in this 2014 file photo.

The board of trustees of the William F. Laman Public Library on Monday approved an amended budget that cuts the library's expenditures for 2020 by about 6%.

Crystal Gates, executive director of the Laman Public Library System, said the cuts primarily affect spending on physical materials and events.

She said those were the best places to make adjustments without cutting salaries as the library keeps its buildings closed and shifts to predominantly virtual services during the covid-19 pandemic. Valerie McLean, chairwoman of the library board, last week asked Gates to cut 10% from the library's budget without touching salaries or benefits.

North Little Rock's library system initially planned to spend $3,676,820.31 in 2020 and cut that to $3,453.536.91. The system anticipates $3,729,865 in revenue this year.

The library now plans to spend $172,000 on materials overall, down $108,000 from the $280,000 allocation the board approved on Dec. 2, 2019. The majority of that -- $107,000 -- comes from physical materials. The library cut $6,000 from its spending on databases but added $5,000 to spend on other electronic materials.

The library board approved the amended budget in a special remote meeting convened over the video chat service Zoom on Monday.

Board member Charley Baxter asked Gates if she was comfortable with the adjustments. Gates said she was.

"I am comfortable with the cuts as is. I don't think we can go any lower and continue to offer the services we're able to offer while the buildings are closed right now," Gates said.

One of the services the library system is planning is a virtual summer reading program. After the meeting, Gates told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the library would have a phased reopening, but she did not yet have a time frame.

"Our summer virtual programming is going to be robust," Gates said at the meeting.

McLean said she thought the adjustments were "a good start," and neither the board nor Gates during Monday's meeting ruled out future cuts.

"We all know where the bigger savings would have to come from and none of us want to do that," Baxter said, referring to the library's personnel budget.

The library has 37 full-time employees and 14 part-time workers. Salaries and benefits take up the majority of the library's budget, totaling $2,190,000.

The system has two branches, the Main Library on Orange Street and the Argenta Branch on Main Street.

Metro on 05/19/2020