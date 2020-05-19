JOHN BRUMMETT: No more playing dead

Gov. Asa Hutchinson had his way with state government for more than five years, but then the epidemic came.

I mean the one of state Senate spunk.

It appears three factors are in play.

One is that five years is a long time to roll over for a guy. State senators simply got weary--maybe wearier of some of Hutchinson's cabinet secretaries than the governor himself.

The second is that the Senate's newly elected president pro tempore for next year, Jimmy Hickey of Texarkana, made correcting "lax oversight" of the executive branch and restoring institutional independence the centerpieces of his candidacy. That seems to have helped alter the dynamic away from the Senate's allegiance to Hutchinson through the president-pro-tempore leadership of the governor's nephew, Sen. Jim Hendren. (For the record: Hendren disputes that characterization, saying he has differed often with his uncle's administration, just not publicly.)

The third factor is that the federal government has now sent the state $1.25 billion in coronavirus-response money, and that's a lot of cash to let anyone hold control over with only perfunctory review.

So, consider just one day, Friday, over at the state Capitol complex. Not a lot of perfunctory was going on.

The Legislative Council, including House members as well as senators, spent the morning hammering Hutchinson's secretary of commerce, Mike Preston, about the utter botching of the launch of a business grant program.

What happened was that the Commerce Department put up the application website before getting the requisite legislative signoff. The money was claimed first-come, first-serve in barely a half-hour. Advance notice had gone out to chambers of commerce and other seeming insiders. Then, after $130 million was added to meet demand, the program still got run in a couple of ways that legislators had specifically demanded that it not be run.

And no one has received any money yet.

That's all entirely separate from the debacle of the Commerce Department's unemployment compensation application website, which got shut down Friday night because it was discovered to be easily hacked for the personal data of applicants.

In between, this happened: The governor's office proposed to spend $850,000 from his rainy-day fund to keep budgetarily embattled Henderson State University in Arkadelphia from having to lay off employees. The law required that the governor, within two hours, get signoffs from three designated leaders in the House and three in the Senate.

He got the approval in the House, but, in the Senate, First Nephew Hendren and State Sen. Bart Hester, the majority leader and Hutchinson's favored choice to succeed Hendren as president pro tempore, voted to deny the money, thus stopping it.

When Asa has lost Jim and Bart ...

Hendren told me he simply could not support special aid to spare layoffs at Henderson with so many people enduring job loss and getting no bailout. He said it was neither personal toward Uncle Asa nor his adaptation to the emerging new Hickey era.

Hester, replying to my email in a simplistic and unyielding conservative way that is typical of him, said Henderson had already received millions in coronavirus aid as well as a state government loan it probably would never repay--all because of its own mismanagement--and that not one constituent had asked him to give special aid to any state institution of higher education except UAMS.

Hutchinson told his daily press briefing Saturday that we shouldn't hamstring Henderson in the future for its sins of the past. He said he wasn't giving up on the money.

The aforementioned Hickey told me that he disapproved of the language of the law giving six legislators--three in the House and three in the Senate--say-so over sanctioning the governor's rainy-day releases of millions. But he said his amendment in the recent fiscal session to broaden participation in review authority failed. And he said he agreed in this case with Hendren and Hester and was sorry to have to say that to Henderson State.

Henderson has long been a higher-education destination for youth in southwest Arkansas. Its viability is important. But sending it bailout money to avoid public layoffs on the day legislators are complaining that the state has bungled small-business loans and unemployment compensation ... that's at least bad timing.

The matter is probably not settled, and the governor might yet prevail.

But the state Senate has served notice that it will require convincing.

Legislators spent another part of Friday giving aides to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge the third degree in Rutledge's lavish spending of lawsuit settlement money coming into her office. She's tapping it for often-useful public information, but essentially in a way that promotes herself personally and politically in ubiquitous television advertising.

Hickey suggested that the public service announcements be "generic" and informational without featuring the attorney general herself.

Rutledge's aide replied he wouldn't touch that with a 10-foot pole.

This separation of powers can be kind of a hoot.

