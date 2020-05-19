NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

The catching is good for crappie, black bass, striped bass and catfish.

Taylor Surly at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said spawning activity for crappie and black bass is winding down. Try for crappie around lay-down trees and tree tops from one to 10 feet deep with minnows or jigs.

Black bass can be caught with plastic worms, jig and pigs and other creature baits around flooded bushes. Top-water lures worked near bushes may also draw strikes.

Striped bass are biting well in the midlake area. Good fishing is reported near Rocky Branch park. Troll slowly with brood minnows or shad. Top-water lures are also good to use early for stripers.

Try for catfish with liver in the backs of creek arms. White bass continue to be caught in the White and War Eagle rivers with swim baits.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store reported late last week the spillway gates at Beaver Dam were open six inches and will likely be open for some time. Maintenance is taking place on the dam's two hydroelectric generators, so no power generation is taking place.

Drift-fishing in a boat is best. Good baits for trout include Power Bait and nightcrawlers. Combine a waxworm with Power Bait for good results.

Small spoons in red and gold or silver and gold are good lures to try. Size 7 countdown Rapalas and small jigs are working for trout.

Try fly fishing for trout with midges in low water. Clouser minnows and woolly buggers may work in high water.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

The marinas and boat ramps at both lakes are closed until further notice.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports bluegill and redear are biting worms and crickets eight to 12 feet deep. Fishing is best at lakes Windsor and Ann. Try plastic worms or top-water lures for black bass at any Bella Vista lake. Try cut bait or nightcrawlers for catfish.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures rigged any way. Swim baits and top-water lures are also good to use.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends using tube baits, soft-plastic lizards or top-water lures for black bass.

Crystal, Siloam Springs lakes

Trying for crappie with minnows or small jigs six to 10 feet deep, Stroud recommends.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends trying for catfish at Lake Eucha with worms or liver. Go with minnows for crappie. Try buzz baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs for black bass.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said swim baits are working best for black bass. Use them along flat gravel points near spawning pockets. Ned rigs are working well.

Sports on 05/19/2020