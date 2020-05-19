Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Irish set fall class schedule

Notre Dame, which is scheduled to play the University of Arkansas in its football home opener Sept. 12 in South Bend, Ind., announced Monday that fall semester classes will begin on campus Aug. 10. Having students return to campus is an indication Notre Dame plans to play the Arkansas game as scheduled. A Notre Dame news release said the fall semester will start two weeks earlier than originally scheduled and that a fall break in October has been canceled. The campus will reopen with plans to test for the coronavirus along with having contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols. Social distancing and the wearing masks will be required for safety reasons.

Ole Miss, USC to play

USC will welcome Ole Miss -- and presumably its coach, Lane Kiffin -- to the Los Angeles Coliseum to open the 2025 season, the schools announced Monday. The Trojans will then head to Oxford, Miss., in September 2026 for the second half of a home-and-home agreement. Kiffin was hired at Ole Miss in December after a successful three-season run at Florida Atlantic. He had spent the previous three seasons at Alabama, where he landed as an assistant following an unceremonious exit at USC after he was fired in September 2013 in the early morning hours following a lopsided loss to Arizona State.

'Gentle Ben' Williams dies

Robert Jerry "Ben" Williams Jr., a former Buffalo Bills defensive end and the first black player to appear in a game at Mississippi, has died. He was 65. Ole Miss announced in a release that Williams died Monday from natural causes at a Jackson, Miss., hospital. Affectionately known as "Gentle Ben," he was the Rebels' first black player to earn All-America honors as a first-team selection in 1975 and was also a three-time first team All-SEC selection. Williams is the Ole Miss career sacks leader with 37, including a single-season record of 18 in 1973, and a member of its Team of the Century. Williams was drafted by Buffalo in the third round in 1976 and went on to spend his entire 10-year NFL career with the Bills, during which he had 140 starts in 147 games.

BASEBALL

Source: Marlins to work out

The Miami Marlins will allow players on their 40-man roster access to their spring training complex to pitch off a mound or hit in batting cages beginning today, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person confirmed the decision to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the Marlins made no announcement. The rest of the complex in Jupiter, Fla., will remain closed, the person said. The optional workouts will be individual, with a staff member present, and those involved will abide by social distancing guidelines, the person said. Major League Baseball is considering proposed methods to salvage a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Plans have been formulated to possibly start the season in early July.

