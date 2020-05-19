Pizza deliveryman, boy robbed in Sunday holdups, Little Rock police say

A pizza delivery man was held up by a green-masked gunman and a 13-year-old boy was beaten up for his cellphone Sunday, according to police reports.

A 35-year-old deliveryman was robbed just before 9 p.m. Sunday at the Briarwood Apartments, 801 S. Rodney Parham Road by a robber in a green mask, black and white hoodie and black pants, who was armed with a gun with a green laser sight. The 35-year-old said he gave the gunman his belongings and the man ran off.

The man was at the complex to deliver a pizza but the resident at the apartment he had been called to said she had not ordered the food. The deliveryman said he was walking back to his car when the gunman ambushed him.

Four robbers attacked a 13-year-old boy at 3:54 p.m. Sunday while he was visiting the home of a friend on Sunnydale Drive, near the Mabelvale Pike intersection. The group punched him multiple times, took his cellphone and ran off. The boy said he didn't know the robbers, according to the report.