Probe seeks cause of LA explosion

LOS ANGELES -- Investigators on Monday began combing the wreckage of a fire and explosion at a downtown Los Angeles hash oil manufacturer as six burned firefighters remained in the hospital and two more went home.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sending in special agents from around the country to help with the criminal investigation. They are expected to help reconstruct the scene, identify where the fire started and determine what caused it.

Capt. Robert Long, commanding officer of the Los Angeles Police Department's major crimes unit, said his detectives will be working with the ATF and "looking at all aspects of the business to see if all applicable safety rules were followed."

The blaze began late Saturday afternoon at a one-story commercial building in the city's Toy District. Firefighters entered the building amid light to moderate smoke and went on the roof. As they were ordered to evacuate, an explosion rocked the building. Firefighters on the roof scrambled down ladders through a fireball, with their protective coats aflame.

Eleven were rushed to hospitals. Three were released from the hospital Sunday and two left Monday morning. The six firefighters who remain in the hospital were are considered to be in stable condition.

Rain from tropical storm lashes N.C.

MOOREHEAD CITY, N.C. --Tropical Storm Arthur moved out to sea Monday after dumping heavy rain on North Carolina as forecasters warned that the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season could continue to whip dangerous surf and rip currents for another day or more along the U.S. East Coast.

The storm represented another early start for the Atlantic hurricane season. Arthur formed Saturday in waters off Florida, marking the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before June 1.

By late Monday, storm watches and warnings that had been in effect for parts of the North Carolina coast were canceled.

As Arthur's center passed off North Carolina earlier in the day, a pocket along the coast that includes Newport and Havelock recorded more than 4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Other areas along the coast saw 2 inches or more, causing some secondary roads to flood. Wind gusts of 40 mph or more were recorded in at least two places on the Outer Banks.

The Hurricane Center said Arthur was moving northeast at 16 mph Monday afternoon as its center pulled away from the U.S. mainland. Forecasters said Arthur could strengthen some as it moves away from land, but was likely to quickly lose its tropical storm characteristics.

Award raised for '98 al-Qaida bombings

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing a bigger award of money to victims of the 1998 bombings by al-Qaida of the U.S. embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Despite the court's ruling, however, it's unlikely the victims will ever collect the full amount.

The nearly simultaneous truck bombings at the embassies killed 224 people and injured thousands. They were the first major attacks on U.S. targets by al-Qaida.

The case the Supreme Court ruled in involves lawsuits filed by victims and their families against Sudan that accused the country of causing the bombings by aiding al-Qaida and leader Osama bin Laden, who lived in Sudan in the 1990s.

The more than 500 people involved in the case are mostly foreign citizens, either U.S. government employees or contractors injured in the bombings or relatives of those who died. A court initially awarded the group more than $10 billion, but an appeals court threw out $4 billion of the award that was punitive damages.

The Supreme Court unanimously vacated the appeals court's ruling Monday.

Illinois high court disbars ex-governor

CHICAGO -- The Illinois Supreme Court officially disbarred former Gov. Rod Blagojevich on Monday, two months after a state panel recommended that the politician lose his law license.

Blagojevich, whose license was suspended indefinitely after his 2008 arrest, did not fight to regain it. He didn't attend a March hearing about the matter before the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, and he suggested afterward that he had no intention of practicing law again.

During that hearing, which came days after President Donald Trump commuted his 14-year prison sentence, the commission panel heard evidence that led to Blagojevich's convictions for a host of felony charges, including that he tried to sell an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President Barack Obama and that he tried to shake down a children's hospital CEO and racetrack owner.

Since his release from prison, the 63-year-old Blagojevich has earned money from a website where customers pay for personalized video tributes from celebrities.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 05/19/2020