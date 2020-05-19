Sites across state offer screenings for covid-19

Numerous sites around Arkansas offer covid-19 screening and testing.

ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The Arkansas Department of Health offers testing at the 70 local health units around the state that are open.

The tests are available to people with symptoms or exposure to someone who has tested positive as well as anyone who lives in or has traveled to an area with active transmission of the virus.

There is no out-of-pocket charge for the test, but a patient's health insurance plan may be billed.

People should call ahead to make appointments. A list of the health units is posted at healthy.arkansas.gov/health-units.

ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S

Arkansas Children's hospital offers phone screenings for children at (800) 743-3616. (archildrens.org).

BAPTIST HEALTH

Baptist Health has viral and antibody testing available at all of its urgent-care clinics, which are in Benton, Bryant, Cabot, Fort Smith, Jacksonville, Little Rock and North Little Rock.

According to its website (baptist-health.com/coronavirus/), Baptist Health's screening and testing locations also include:

• A triage station in the Medical Towers II parking deck at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Patients are billed for an emergency room visit.

• A tent near the Ouachita Valley Family Clinic in Camden.

• Drive-thru clinics at Baptist Health Family Clinic-Caddo Valley in Arkadelphia and Baptist Health-Hot Spring County in Malvern. People should call ahead to schedule appointments: (870) 245-2198 for the Arkadelphia location and (501) 413-9106 for Malvern.

More information is available at Baptist Health's 24-hour hot line at (888) 227-8478.

CHI ST. VINCENT

CHI St. Vincent (chistvincent.com/patients-visitors/coronavirus) conducts screening and testing at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic, CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care-Hot Springs and CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care-Hot Springs Village.

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

Arkansas' 12 community health centers offer screenings and testing at 61 locations around the state. Information on where to go is available from a hot line at (833) 508-0774 or at chc-ar.org/coronavirus-testing-sites.

CONWAY

Conway Regional Medical Center performs screenings. (conwayregional.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-info).

HEALTHCARE EXPRESS

HealthCARE Express offers tests by appointment only at clinics in De Queen, Sherwood and Maumelle. Patients can make appointments by calling (877) 442-3669.

JONESBORO

St. Bernards Health Care in Jonesboro offers drive-thru testing and screening near the Arkansas State University campus. Patients should call first for the free screenings at (870) 336-5651 or (870) 336-5671.

NATURAL STATE LABORATORIES

Natural State Laboratories in Little Rock, in collaboration with Sniffle Health, a telemedicine company, offers testing at various locations around the state. More information is available at ar-covid19.com.

NORTHWEST SITES

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers has an "evaluation site." Patients must first call (479) 717-7585 to be screened. (mercy.net/practice/mercy-hospital-northwest-arkansas/).

Northwest Health System has testing sites at Northwest Medical Plaza-Bentonville, 601 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., and Northwest Medical Plaza-Eastside, 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100, Springdale. (479) 306-7507.

Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic performs screening. (wregional.com/main/coronavirus).

Washington Regional Medical Center has a screening clinic at 3318 N. Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville. The hospital's screening hot line is (479) 463-2055.

PINE BLUFF

Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff performs screenings. (jrmc.org/covid19/).

SOUTHWEST SITES

The following locations offer screening and testing:

• Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, (870) 863-2000.

• South Arkansas Medical Associates in El Dorado, (870) 862-2400.

• Little River Memorial Hospital in Ashdown, (870) 898-5011.

UAMS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences offers free online screenings on its website, uamshealth.com/healthnow, and over the phone at (800) 632-4502.

UAMS Medical Center has a drive-thru clinic on the ground floor of a parking garage at Shuffield and Jack Stephens drives in Little Rock.

The hospital also will hold a drive-thru screening and testing clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Saint Mark Baptist Church at 5722 W. 12th St. in Little Rock. The church, city of Little Rock, Arkansas Children's hospital, the Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the Mexican Consulate in Little Rock and the National Urban League of Arkansas also are participating.

The event is for people with symptoms such as cough, fever or shortness of breath. UAMS physicians will determine whether the patient meets the criteria for testing. Patients will not have to pay out of pocket for the screening or testing.

WALMART

Walmart and Quest Diagnostics have testing sites in the parking lot of the retailer's home office in Bentonville, at Fort Smith Park and at the Walmart on South Shackleford Road in Little Rock. Patients must first use the website, myquestcovidtest.com, to be screened and to schedule appointments.

Walmart and eTrueNorth also have testing sites at store parking lots in West Memphis, Hot Springs, Texarkana and Jonesboro.

People who want to be tested must first visit DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to be screened and to make their appointments if they are determined to be eligible.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeannie Roberts and Rachel Herzog of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

