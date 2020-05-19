Toad-Suck Daze, drive-through style

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's mobile aquarium will be among the attractions at Wednesday's Nature & Science Drive-Thru at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Only, children won't be standing in front of it like they are in this file photo. The free event sponsored by the Conway Chamber of Commerce and the Game and Fish Commission is a safer alternative to the annual Toad Suck Daze, postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/David Gottschalk)

With the annual Toad Suck Daze festival postponed due to covid-19, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Conway Chamber of Commerce teamed up to sponsor an alternate event that was also postponed over the weekend because of the threat of rain.

That event, Toad Suck Daze Nature & Science Drive-Thru, was rescheduled and will now take place Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas.

"We'll have the AGFC Mobile Aquarium, Scales of Justice trailer, Birds of Prey and many other fun things to see lined up for a special event people can view from their cars on the University of Central Arkansas campus," said J.J. Gladden, the commission's Aquatic Resources Education program coordinator, in a news release.

The exhibits will be lined up along Bruce Street between Farris Road and Donaghey Avenue, which will be limited to one-way traffic from west to east, the release said.

"You start at Farris Road and head back toward the football field to see the exhibits," Gladden said. "It will probably take about 15 to 20 minutes to see the whole thing, all from the comfort and safety of your car."

Arkansas State Parks, the Little Rock District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Little Rock Zoo and Museum of Discovery will also be represented at the drive-thru fest.

The event is free, but everyone must remain in their vehicles. For more no-contact fun and education, visit the Game and Fish Commission's virtual nature center at agfcnaturecenter.com.