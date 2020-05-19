Troopers kills Forrest City man following armed standoff, state police say

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 64-year-old Forrest City man was shot and killed by a state trooper Monday night after an exchange of gunfire with law officers following a day-long stand-off with police, authorities said Tuesday.

State police are investigating the death of Robert Wayne Lawson with investigators' findings to be submitted to the St. Francis County prosecuting attorney to determine whether the shooting was justified, according to a news release by the agency.

The standoff began late Monday morning after St. Francis County sheriff’s deputies went to arrest Lawson on felony charges related to threats he was accused of making to neighbors near his home at 152 St. Francis County Road, the release states.

Authorities said Lawson met the deputies with a rifle and threatened them. Deputies tried to persuade Lawson to surrender, then called state police for assistance after several hours. Troopers took charge of the standoff shortly after 9 p.m.

When a SWAT team approached the residence, Lawson came outside with a pistol and a rifle, told them to leave and fired a single shot, state police said. A SWAT team member returned fire, and Lawson went back inside.

Police put “irritant” gas into the residence, and Lawson was fatally shot by the trooper when he came back outside at about 11:10 p.m., the release states. State police said Lawson’s body was sent for an autopsy. No other injuries were reported.

The trooper who reportedly shot Lawson wasn’t named in the release.