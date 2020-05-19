Vibe with Arkansas coaches has Hogs in top 5 of WR target

Arkansas made the cut for one of the top prospects in Florida when receiver Raheim Sanders announced his top five Tuesday.

He has been talking to Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, receivers coach Justin Stepp and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain.

“Arkansas made the cut because it’s the vibe I felt,” said Sanders, who had a virtual tour with the Razorbacks on Tuesday. “With me and the head coach chopping it up and whatever, shoot I just have a good bond with him and all of the other coaches as well. I do see myself there. I definitely do.”

Sanders, 6-2, 210 pounds, of Rockledge (Fla.) High School also listed Oklahoma, Florida State, Missouri and South Carolina as finalists. He’s confident all of the coaches in his top five will be there should he attend their school.

“I definitely feel like every coach on my list and the head coach is going to be there for a little while,” Sanders said.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Sanders a 3-star-plus recruit.

"He’s a big, thick, athletic wide receiver with strong hands with deceptive speed," Lemming said. "Very difficult to bring down. He can also play linebacker and safety."

He had an immediate good feeling with the Razorbacks.

“Arkansas, I felt the vibe right away,” Sander said. “I think I can go there and play and display my talent, not just my talent, but do good academically.”

He called strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker and also felt good about his connection with him.

"We got on the phone and I felt like we were talking on the phone for a long time," Sanders said.

Sanders, who said he’s likely to leave his home state to play in college, believes he’ll be taken care of if he goes to Arkansas.

“With Arkansas, overall, it’s a lot of things they said,” he said. “Just telling me they’re going to take care of me. Not just telling me but I feel like they’re going to show they’re going to take care of me. With them, man, I just feel a vibe. I can’t explain the vibe but I just felt a vibe.”

He tweeted “I Promised My Momma A Better Lifestyle” along with his list of his top five schools.

“It’s my will to take care of my family, not just my mom, but my family,” he said. “That's the main thing to me. That’s my main goal is to not to break a promise that I promised to my mom. Not just my mom but to my family in general. That’s a quote I put together so I can go back to that picture and remind myself that I have something to go for. “

Sanders has a 3.2 GPA and is looking to major in business.

“I’m going to end this last semester with all As,” he said.