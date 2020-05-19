This week in Alternative Entertainment

Kids exit the art exhibit, "Home Balance," Feb. 22, opening day of The Momentary venue for visual, culinary and performing arts in Bentonville. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Flip Putthoff)

VIRTUALLY TALENTED

The Momentary in Bentonville, an offshoot of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art built in an old cheese factory, wants Arkansans to show off their visual, performing or culinary arts talents by hosting the Momentary Tower Talent Show.

Here's how to participate, according to themomentary.org:

Create a 30-second or less video that shows your visual, performing or culinary arts talent. This could be anything from a drawing or painting you've created, chalk art, videography, music, dance, theater, a unique culinary creation, or something else. (Video must be in landscape — horizontal — view so it will fit on the Tower. Social profiles must be set to public so we can view submissions.)

Upload the video to Instagram, tag @theMomentary, and use the hashtag #MOTowerTalentShow. Videos must be submitted, uploaded and tagged by Sunday.

The Momentary team will select 10 winners whose videos will be displayed on the Momentary Tower on June 5. The display will be broadcast live on the Momentary's Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube channels to maintain social distancing. Finalists will be notified by May 27.

Winners get a Momentary Swag Bag with a hat, bag, stickers and more, plus recognition on its social channels.

CAMPING IN EL DORADO

Covid-19 can't stop the South Arkansas Arts Center from offering students from first through 12th grades the opportunity to attend summer camps. But because of an Arkansas Health Department directive that day camps are no-nos this year due to the virus, the SAAC will offer virtual camps instead.

Beginning June 1, students will have access to many of the arts center's instructors through smartphones, computers or tablets and the first 250 registered children will receive a free arts supply bag and a SAAC T-shirt. Registration is not required to access lessons, but is required to get the free bag and shirt. Sign up through the registration portal at https://saac-arts.org/summer-camps-2020-2/.

A new set of free virtual lessons will be released each week through mid-July. Videos will be available directly at saac-arts.org, and through the SAAC Facebook page. Students can complete the lessons day by day, week by week, or save them up to complete all at once. Maria Villegas, Jorge Villegas, Mike Means and Katie Harwell are the art instructors; Stephanie Lowrey, Elizabeth Wood and Cami Lowrey will handle storytelling and ballet; Jacob George will teach performing arts.

For more information on virtual summer camps, call the SAAC office at (870) 862-5474 or visit the website. SAAC is at 110 East Fifth St., El Dorado.

SOOTHING SOUNDS

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has amassed 58 videos of its 9 p.m. daily Bedtime with Bach series, and the videos keep coming.

Concertmaster Andrew Irvin came up with the idea to calm the masses with classical music, provided by the talented ASO musicians. They post short performances each night on the symphony's Facebook and Instagram pages. The videos also end up on the ASO YouTube channel.

Suggestion: Make a playlist with the 58 performances, stream it to your TV and enjoy a concert.

