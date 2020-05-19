WHO agrees to response probe

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, shown in February during a World Health Organi- zation news conference in Geneva, said Monday that he would launch an independent evaluation of the WHO’s response to the coronavirus “at the earliest appropriate moment.” (AP/Salvatore Di Nolfi )

GENEVA -- The World Health Organization bowed to calls Monday from most of its member states to launch an independent probe into how it managed the international response to the coronavirus, which has been clouded by finger-pointing between the U.S. and China over a pandemic that has killed over 300,000 people and leveled the global economy.

The "comprehensive evaluation," sought by a coalition of African, European and other countries, is intended to review "lessons learned" from WHO coordination of the global response to covid-19, but would stop short of looking into contentious issues such as the origins of the new coronavirus. U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed he has proof suggesting the coronavirus originated in a lab in China while the scientific community has insisted all evidence to date shows the virus likely jumped into humans from animals.

The WHO's normally bureaucratic annual assembly this week has been overshadowed by mutual recriminations and political sniping between the U.S. and China. Trump has repeatedly attacked the organization, claiming that it helped China conceal the extent of the coronavirus pandemic in its early stages. Several Republican lawmakers have called on WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday it was time to be frank about why covid-19 has "spun out of control."

"There was a failure by this organization to obtain the information that the world needed and that failure cost many lives," Azar said. Speaking hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced China would provide $2 billion to help respond to the outbreak and its economic fallout, Azar said the U.S. had allocated $9 billion to coronavirus containment efforts around the world.

Responding Monday morning to a report of the broad international support for an inquiry, Trump tweeted, "We are with them!"

Tedros said he would launch an independent evaluation of WHO response "at the earliest appropriate moment" -- alluding to findings published Monday in a first report by an oversight advisory body commissioned to look into the agency's response.

The 11-page report raised questions such as whether the WHO warning system for alerting the world to outbreaks is adequate, and suggested member states might need to "reassess" the WHO's role in providing travel advice to countries.

In his opening remarks at the WHO meeting, Tedros held firm and sought to focus on the bigger troubles posed by the outbreak, saying "we have been humbled by this very small microbe."

"This contagion exposes the fault lines, inequalities, injustices and contradictions of our modern world," Tedros said. "And geopolitical divisions have been thrown into sharp relief."

China, meanwhile, sought to divert attention to its renewed efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic, with Xi announcing the $2 billion outlay over two years to fight it. Last year, China donated about $86 million to WHO.

In an address that contained repeated references to China's support for multilateral institutions and developing countries, particularly in Africa, Xi appeared to be differentiating himself from Trump at a time when the two countries are locked in a duel over economic primacy and global influence.

Although Xi did not specify a recipient for his $2 billion pledge, that amount would overshadow the amount of WHO funding that the United States promised before it was frozen last month. During the 2018-2019 two-year period, the United States committed to contributing about $893 million to the WHO budget, which came to $5.6 billion in total, according to funding data published by the agency.

"At this critical juncture, to support the WHO is to support international cooperation and the battle to save lives," Xi said. "China takes as its responsibility not only the lives and health of its citizens but global public health."

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot characterized China's newly announced contribution as "a token to distract from calls from a growing number of nations demanding accountability for the Chinese government's failure to meet its obligations." He said that since China was "the source" of the outbreak, it had "a special responsibility to pay more and give more."

Other world leaders including the presidents of France, South Korea and South Africa and Germany's chancellor also piped in to throw their support to the WHO, which has been put on the defensive from a Trump administration that has blamed it for mishandling the outbreak and showering excessive praise on China's response. The European Union and others staked out a middle ground.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The Trump administration has claimed that the WHO criticized a U.S. travel ban that Trump ordered on people arriving from China.

Trump ordered a temporary suspension of funding for the agency from the United States -- the health agency's biggest single donor -- pending a review of its early response. The advisory body, echoing comments from many countries, said such a review during the "heat of the response" could hurt the WHO's ability to respond.

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten, Maria Cheng and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press and by Gerry Shih of The Washington Post.

A Section on 05/19/2020