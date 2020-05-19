Winning was Jordan's go-to move in Dance

As The Last Dance faded into a ton of interviews about the series on ESPN, it was apparent the documentary series was appropriately named.

It was billed as the story of the Chicago Bulls 1998 championship team, which capped their second three-peat in eight seasons.

Anyone who watched the 10 episodes could see it was really Michael Jordan's last dance, not just as a Bull but as a professional athlete.

The series was about Jordan, who at times came across as arrogant, a bully, arrogant, bossy, arrogant and wildly driven.

Apparently Jordan, who had editing rights, said before The Last Dance aired that he was afraid people were going to hate him after watching.

He had one addiction, but it wasn't gambling and definitely not alcohol. He may have done hours of interviews with blood-shot eyes and a glass of alcohol nearby, but his only addiction was winning.

Whether it was golf, a high-stakes poker game in the back of the plane, a $1 blackjack game in the front of the plane or throwing pennies against his security detail, Jordan played to win.

Hate him? No.

The man was a fearless leader who refused to let anyone get in his way of winning.

Was he arrogant? Well, if you were a multimillionaire with your own line of shoes and clothing that had sales in the billions, would you be arrogant?

People raced to open doors for him. The most prestigious golf courses in the world were open to him.

He wasn't bigger than the game, but he was bigger than the NBA.

We learned that when he signed with Nike, it was a fledgling company hoping to sell $3 million worth of sneakers with his name on them. The first year, more than $100 million of his shoes were sold.

Everyone wanted Air Jordans. Everyone wanted to "Be Like Mike."

Jordan was the leading man in the sports world with his million-dollar smile and billion-dollar game.

Like so many successful leaders, he appeared to be ruthless in his pursuit of victory. Like other great leaders, not everyone liked him.

And vice versa.

He often pulled the old "no respect" card as motivation.

Few NBA players relished the idea of taking Jordan on, but he still set out to beat the likes of Isiah Thomas and Karl Malone to a pulp.

His mentality was to not take prisoners.

You were either on his side or an enemy. If he was your friend, it was for life, unless he thought you disrespected him.

He and Charles Barkley were close until Barkley, as a TNT analyst, was less than flattering about the way Jordan ran the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan didn't discuss it, but he severed all ties with Barkley.

Several times Jordan's jet has landed in Little Rock long enough to pick up Darrell Walker and fly to some exotic golf course. They have been friends since they were teammates on the 1993 NBA title team.

The documentary also gave the impression that if Thomas was on fire, Jordan wouldn't spit on him to put out the blaze.

The 10 hours were very enjoyable, and the last night showed just how much jealousy there was of the Bulls in the 1990s, right down to a lady in Indianapolis who jumped out of her seat on millionaire row to drop colorful language all over them.

The documentary showed Jordan's dominance of the game, the team and life.

He could be cold and hard, but on the floor it was either help him win or get out of the way.

His personality, drive and talent made him the face of the NBA, and The Last Dance left no doubt that he was the G.O.A.T.

Sports on 05/19/2020