2 Little Rock dump truck drivers test positive for covid-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Two Little Rock dump truck drivers have tested positive for covid-19, the city said Wednesday.

One of the drivers has recovered and returned to work, while the other is self-quarantined but asymptomatic, city spokesman Lamor Williams said.

Williams said the city is awaiting test results for anyone the drivers came in contact with. The dump trucks are driven solo, but tests were done just in case, he said.

The drivers are part of the Public Works Department’s operations division and are based out of the office at 3313 J.E. Davis Drive.